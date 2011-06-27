Used 2012 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $4,490Great Deal | $2,004 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta SE89,110 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - BRAND NEW FRONT BRAKES - NICELY LOADED 203A PACKAGE W/ LOTS OF GOODIES - ALLOY WHEELS AND BLUETOOTH USB SYNC SYSTEM - REAR SPOILER AND LED SIDE LIGHTS - VERY WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT - LOW ORIGINAL MILES - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - CRUISE CONTROL AND STEERING AUDIO CONTROLS - BRAND NEW TCM FROM FORD UNDER WARRANTY - DRIVERS DOOR HANDLE IS BROKEN INSIDE - COMMON AND NOT A HUGE DEAL - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4BJ2CM126426
Stock: DF5142552F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Great Deal | $2,390 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta S76,375 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
Only 76k miles! 38 MPG highway! New tires! 5 speed manual transmission! Wow, your going to be impressed with this beautiful Fiesta! The body is clean with a shiny, stylish, attractive, and sporty appearance. I like the fun, reliable, fuel efficient, peppy, and sporty ride. The interior is clean with basic options. This Fiesta comes with NEW tires, front bucket seats with center console, stereo, 5 speed transmission, air, 1.6 4 cylinder, solar tinted glass, 4 wheel ABS brakes, traction control, stability control, front/side/curtain airbags, manual windows, and more. IF your looking for low mileage, value, fuel economy, reliability, and a strong running ride, this gorgeous Fiesta can be yours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4AJ0CM161130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Great Deal | $1,265 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta SE102,035 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shenandoah Motors - Front Royal / Virginia
Front Royal Buick is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Ford Fiesta SE only has 102,035mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2012 Ford Fiesta: The Fiesta offers a host of connectivity and tech features that aren't typically available in this budget-priced small-car class. Its 40-mpg EPA highway rating is also the best in its class, while the 6-speed PowerShift transmission is one of the most advanced of those in any small car. Other features, including push-button start, aren't typically offered in its price class, while a wide range of potential customization and appearance options appeal to younger shoppers who want to express an individual style. This model sets itself apart with Perky performance, stylish interior, low base prices, advanced PowerShift transmission, wide range of options and accessories, and segment-leading fuel economy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ9CM101390
Stock: 16883A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $3,498Great Deal | $850 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta SES135,192 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Surefire Motors - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4FJ9CM171681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Good Deal | $1,062 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta SE73,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carplex - Manassas / Virginia
PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. (((---> CARPLEX IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MISPRINT ON FEATURES EQUIPMENT PRICE ETC. <--- ))). WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. 15 MINUTES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY PROCESS. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE. WE ARE OPEN MON.-SAT. 10:00am-8:00pm AND SUN. 11:00am-5:00pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4BJ8CM198974
Stock: 8935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Good Deal | $853 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta SE112,157 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Rear Spoiler 1.6L I4 Ti-Vct Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY* *CLEAN CARFAX* *EXCELLENT VALUE* *WON'T LAST* You can find this 2012 Ford Fiesta SE and many others like it at AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake. This 2012 Ford Fiesta has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Fiesta SE is the one! You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ7CM112548
Stock: CM112548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- Price Drop$5,595Good Deal | $807 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta SE97,449 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luther Hopkins Honda - Hopkins / Minnesota
: This vehicle has passed a Safety Inspection and is sold AS IS with No Warranty. SE trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $6,595, PRICED TO MOVE $500 below Kelley Blue Book! FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, MP3 Player, Edmunds.com's review says The 2012 Ford Fiesta gives economy car shoppers reason to celebrate with its fun-to-drive personality, nicely trimmed cabin, tight build quality and unexpected features.. SEE MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with the Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable discounts at participating Holiday Station stores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4BJ4CM221232
Stock: 201099A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $5,950Fair Deal | $988 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta S87,904 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of St Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Mercedes Benz of St Louis is excited to offer this 2012 Ford Fiesta S. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2012 Ford Fiesta. You can tell this 2012 Ford Fiesta has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 87,903mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2012 Ford Fiesta: The Fiesta offers a host of connectivity and tech features that aren't typically available in this budget-priced small-car class. Its 40-mpg EPA highway rating is also the best in its class, while the 6-speed PowerShift transmission is one of the most advanced of those in any small car. Other features, including push-button start, aren't typically offered in its price class, while a wide range of potential customization and appearance options appeal to younger shoppers who want to express an individual style. Strengths of this model include Perky performance, stylish interior, low base prices, advanced PowerShift transmission, wide range of options and accessories, and segment-leading fuel economy On-Line Sales Price may not include Mercedes Benz Certified Pre-Owned Warranty *CALL TO VERIFY PRICING AND WARRANTY INFORMATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4AJ4CM152320
Stock: PC6380A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $4,500
2012 Ford Fiesta SE94,820 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Ford Fiesta also includes Tachometer, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ3CM128603
Stock: 122033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $5,798Good Deal | $2,041 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta S64,640 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hyundai of Greensburg - Greensburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4AJ2CM123351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,982Good Deal | $647 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta SE87,011 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Contact Kendall Toyota of Bend today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 Ford Fiesta SE. This Fiesta is sold AS IS, an inspection report can be provided. This 2012 Ford Fiesta comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Ford Fiesta treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Fiesta SE will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2012 Ford Fiesta: The Fiesta offers a host of connectivity and tech features that aren't typically available in this budget-priced small-car class. Its 40-mpg EPA highway rating is also the best in its class, while the 6-speed PowerShift transmission is one of the most advanced of those in any small car. Other features, including push-button start, aren't typically offered in its price class, while a wide range of potential customization and appearance options appeal to younger shoppers who want to express an individual style. Strengths of this model include Perky performance, stylish interior, low base prices, advanced PowerShift transmission, wide range of options and accessories, and segment-leading fuel economy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ0CM128090
Stock: XZ38745A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $5,990Fair Deal | $772 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta SES89,300 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
89 Thousand miles, Leather interior, Heated seats, Sunroof, USB/AUX Plug ins, Bluetooth, Sync, Power door locks, windows and mirrors, alloy wheels. 90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE. MASTERCARD, VISA, and DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, ask about our competitive finance rates. A+ rating with Better Business Bureau. Serving the triangle with over 1,000 satisfied customers a year for over 20 years! Warranties are available from 12 months to 48 months on all vehicles starting at $599. All Prices are clearly posted on every vehicle. We have 5 full time certified mechanics on staff to provide you with the quality and piece of mind you deserve. Our professional staff previews over a thousand vehicles a week and hand picks only the best quality pre owned vehicles. Come see why 40% of our customers are repeats or referrals. This vehicle is located at the Elite Auto Sales in Raleigh, 3804 Fayetteville rd at the 401/70 split 3 miles south of downtown Raleigh. For more information please call 919-832-7060 or text 919-808-1449. Visit our website at www.eliteautoraleigh.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4FJ7CM110314
Stock: 110314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Good Deal | $949 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta SES110,680 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jack Evans Chevrolet - Front Royal / Virginia
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... Great MPG: 39 MPG Hwy!! Why pay more for less? Price lowered*** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Knee airbags - Driver...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, Cruise control... At Jack Evans Chevrolet it is all about you! All prices exclude tax, tags, and processing fee of $399. See us for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4FJ1CM171867
Stock: L50522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-17-2020
- Price Drop$5,988Good Deal
2012 Ford Fiesta SES82,227 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tegeler Toyota - Brenham / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4FJ5CM158524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,500Good Deal | $593 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta SE68,137 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Joe Basil Chevrolet - Depew / New York
FWD, POWER MIRRORS, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR DEFROST, POWER OUTLET, STABILITY CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, SUNROOFThis 2012 Ford Fiesta was put to the test to pass a rigorous 101 point inspection. Our certification comes with a 6 month, 6,000 mile Powertrain Warranty and peace of mind knowing your vehicle was thoroughly inspected by our GM certified technicians. This vehicle also comes with free shuttle service, free windshield chip repairs and our special for buy three oil changes get one free and much, much more!Call 206-5251 now to set up a VIP appointment with our Guest Services Team. As a VIP customer you can take advantage of our Direct to Manager and Vehicle Pull Around programs both put in place to provide the highest standard of customer service! See for yourself why the Joe Basil experience is worth the drive from anywhere, even Tonawanda and Lockport!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJXCM114858
Stock: E788TU
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $3,998Good Deal | $937 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta S139,649 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Raleigh Pre-Owned - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4AJ8CM186647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,801Good Deal | $1,268 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta SE69,144 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mart - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ2CM102817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,987Fair Deal | $1,450 below market
2012 Ford Fiesta S49,189 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cutter Chevrolet - Honolulu / Hawaii
**New Brakes**, **One Owner**, **Fuel Economy**, **What a Low Price**, **Only 47,179 Miles**, Fiesta S, 4D Sedan, 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift, Oxford White, Charcoal Black/Light Stone w/Cloth Front Bucket Seats, 15' Steel Wheels w/Covers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Electronic Stability Control, Power steering, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. **WHERE YOU MAKE THE DEAL ** For over 30 years, Cutter Ford has been the auto dealership that people visit from all over Oahu when it comes to new and used car sales. From Pearl City to Kaneohe, Cutter offers the largest selection of affordable Ford inventory in the Honolulu area. Whether you are looking for a new hybrid, a Ford truck, sedan, SUV or minivan, our experienced and friendly staff will be sure to help you make the right decision so that you drive off the lot smiling. Sales: (888) 735-5870 http://www.cutterford.com/index.htm Where You Make The Deal!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4AJ0CM159572
Stock: 200122A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020