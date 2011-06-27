Close

AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Rear Spoiler 1.6L I4 Ti-Vct Engine *EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY* *CLEAN CARFAX* *EXCELLENT VALUE* This 2012 Ford Fiesta SE has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FADP4EJ7CM112548

Stock: CM112548

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020