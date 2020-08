Close

Shenandoah Motors - Front Royal / Virginia

Front Royal Buick is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Ford Fiesta SE only has 102,035mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2012 Ford Fiesta: The Fiesta offers a host of connectivity and tech features that aren't typically available in this budget-priced small-car class. Its 40-mpg EPA highway rating is also the best in its class, while the 6-speed PowerShift transmission is one of the most advanced of those in any small car. Other features, including push-button start, aren't typically offered in its price class, while a wide range of potential customization and appearance options appeal to younger shoppers who want to express an individual style. This model sets itself apart with Perky performance, stylish interior, low base prices, advanced PowerShift transmission, wide range of options and accessories, and segment-leading fuel economy

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 38 Highway)

VIN: 3FADP4EJ9CM101390

Stock: 16883A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020