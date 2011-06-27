  1. Home
2006 Toyota Matrix Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile cargo area, roomy rear seats, good gas mileage, generous standard equipment list, availability of all-wheel drive and stability control.
  • Modest torque output, less fun to drive than its styling suggests.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Versatile and affordable, the 2006 Toyota Matrix is one of the best compact wagons for hauling people and cargo in its price class.

Vehicle overview

The Toyota Matrix is based on the Corolla platform. The goal of the car is to offer the interior functionality and flexibility usually associated with larger vehicles but in a compact package. It's part of a growing list of sporty and affordable five-door hatchbacks/wagons. Unlike previous Toyota wagon variants, the Matrix stands tall -- 5 inches taller than the Corolla -- and this gives the cabin a spacious feel, not unlike the PT Cruiser. This also allows it to accommodate adults comfortably in the backseat. On the outside, the Toyota Matrix has a more angular front fascia, including its own grille, headlights and taillights. And while the Corolla has a traditional, smooth-bodied profile, the Matrix benefits from an artisan's chisel, as a gentle valley breaks up the tall body side with an S-shaped character line flowing below it.

In lieu of a wagonizing cargo box, designers gave the Matrix an abridged rear, such that it is essentially a hatchback and isn't likely to turn away younger buyers. The Toyota Matrix is more practical than most of its larger-capacity peers. Its backseat offers enough room for adults to get comfortable, while its durable plastic cargo floor offers adjustable tie-down points for securing all manner of bulky and/or messy cargo. What's more, both the rear seats and the front-passenger seat fold perfectly flat to allow owners to transport items up to 8 feet in length. We're convinced that the 2006 Toyota Matrix would be a satisfying choice for many people -- it rides comfortably; it handles capably enough; it has plenty of room in the backseat for your friends (or your kids); and it provides a lot of flexibility for those whose interests require a lot of equipment. The Matrix is about getting your friends and cargo to your destination with minimal hassle, discomfort and expense along the way and perhaps enjoying a tailgate party once you get there.

2006 Toyota Matrix models

The Toyota Matrix is available in three trim levels: base, XR and XRS. Base-level cars have the necessities such as air conditioning and a CD player, but most of the worthwhile features are optional. Go with the XR or XRS to get standard power locks and windows, keyless entry and a rear wiper. Other options include 16- or 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, an all-weather package, a DVD-based navigation system, a power moonroof and two different premium sound systems.

2006 Highlights

There are no major changes to this year's Toyota wagon, although new SAE testing procedures have resulted in lower horsepower ratings.

Performance & mpg

The Toyota Matrix comes with a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine. Buyers of the base and XR are offered a choice of either front-wheel drive or full-time all-wheel drive. With front-wheel drive, the engine makes 126 horsepower and 122 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel-drive models make less power (118 hp) due to different exhaust routing. A four-speed automatic is the only transmission available with AWD, while front-drive cars can also be ordered with a five-speed manual. The front-drive XRS is the sportiest trim. It comes standard with a 164-hp version of the 1.8-liter engine, four-wheel disc brakes and a six-speed manual transmission; no automatic is available.

Safety

Antilock brakes are standard on the Matrix XRS and all-wheel-drive models, and optional on front-drive base and XR models. Seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and full-length side curtain airbags are optional across the line. Stability control is another worthwhile option. In NHTSA crash testing, the Toyota Matrix earned five stars (the best score possible) for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for the front passenger. For side impacts, it received three stars for front-passenger protection and four stars for rear-passenger protection.

Driving

Despite Toyota's claims, the Matrix isn't particularly sporty. With the base and XR cars, acceleration is only average. AWD-equipped cars come off as particularly taxed because of their extra weight and obligatory automatic transmissions. Even the Matrix XRS with its 164-hp engine isn't particularly rewarding as most of its power is made in the high reaches of the rev range. Handling, too, is modest. The Matrix's ride quality, however, is smooth and comfortable.

Interior

For cargo, the Toyota Matrix is very similar to a compact SUV. The tailgate opens upward, and the rear glass can be raised independently. The main cargo area and rear seatbacks are unapologetically coated in hard plastic, the idea being that it's a lot easier to clean dirt and mud off one long expanse of plastic than out of matted carpet. A special cargo-floor track features eight adjustable tie-down hooks. Underneath the floor is a hidden storage compartment. The 60/40-split rear seats can be folded flat, thereby expanding cargo room to 53.2 cubic feet. The front-passenger seat also folds forward, allowing items more than 8 feet long to be carried with the tailgate closed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Matrix.

5(78%)
4(15%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
145 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 145 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I ever bought for the money!
greg oloskey,03/20/2016
XR 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
PLENTY of room, great gas mileage, extremely dependable! Nice looking.
Great Car!
dkadwell,05/06/2011
We bought this car in 2007 with 6000 miles already on it. We were replacing our Hyundai Elantra which gave us nothing but problems. We love this car. It folds down flat very easily and we have hauled everything in it from trees to our daughter's complete nursery. We love it. It have never once given us an issue. It is a little tight with car seats, but still works for us at this point in our lives. It gets about 32/33 mpg city and closer to 36/37 highway. It has been great in these rising gas prices. We have about 104k miles on it and it is still running strong! Highly recommend this car if you want a little more than Sedan but don't don't need more than 5 seats!
Super reliable, sad to trade in for AWD car
cadyn,07/17/2013
I bought by 2006 Matrix XR new and have loved every day of owning it. I've never had any mechanical problems, just kept up with regular oil changes (full synthetic) religiously and regular maintenance. Had a main computer issue in 2008/9, but was covered under warranty and was replaced. Fairly inexpensive upkeep. Excellent cargo space, much bigger inside than it seems! I've been able to fit bicycles, chairs, tables... (not all at once of course). Great for road trips, averages almost 30 mpg highway. Could have better lumbar support. Not great pickup when accelerating uphill, but no complaints. I love this car and am so sad to have to trade it in for an AWD vehicle for my mountainous terrain!
Good All Around Car
Landric,04/25/2010
I bought this car new in 06. I traded my 02 Mazda Protege ES in on it when the Mazda had 115000 miles (trouble free). I got the automatic because I was living in a high traffic volume area where its less fun to drive a manual. I got the base model with power windows and locks, keyless entry, cruise, etc. Its a great looking car with lots of interior space and a mostly well thought out interior. Ride is smooth, nice driving position, clear gauges, etc. I'm at 90k now & I need to trade it on a minivan because I can't fit a rear facing child seat behind me & still have enough space to drive (twins!). The throttle body went at 70K (covered by extended warranty) and the CD died at 80k.
See all 145 reviews of the 2006 Toyota Matrix
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
118 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 7600 rpm
See all Used 2006 Toyota Matrix features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2006 Toyota Matrix

Used 2006 Toyota Matrix Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota Matrix is offered in the following submodels: Matrix Wagon. Available styles include XR 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), XR 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl 4A), XRS 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M), XR 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Toyota Matrix?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Toyota Matrix trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Toyota Matrix Base is priced between $4,971 and$4,971 with odometer readings between 169349 and169349 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Toyota Matrixes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Toyota Matrix for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Matrixes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,971 and mileage as low as 149420 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Toyota Matrix.

Can't find a used 2006 Toyota Matrixs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Matrix for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,806.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,131.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Matrix for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,075.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,279.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Toyota Matrix?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Matrix lease specials

