Used 2006 Toyota Matrix Consumer Reviews
Best car I ever bought for the money!
PLENTY of room, great gas mileage, extremely dependable! Nice looking.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car!
We bought this car in 2007 with 6000 miles already on it. We were replacing our Hyundai Elantra which gave us nothing but problems. We love this car. It folds down flat very easily and we have hauled everything in it from trees to our daughter's complete nursery. We love it. It have never once given us an issue. It is a little tight with car seats, but still works for us at this point in our lives. It gets about 32/33 mpg city and closer to 36/37 highway. It has been great in these rising gas prices. We have about 104k miles on it and it is still running strong! Highly recommend this car if you want a little more than Sedan but don't don't need more than 5 seats!
Super reliable, sad to trade in for AWD car
I bought by 2006 Matrix XR new and have loved every day of owning it. I've never had any mechanical problems, just kept up with regular oil changes (full synthetic) religiously and regular maintenance. Had a main computer issue in 2008/9, but was covered under warranty and was replaced. Fairly inexpensive upkeep. Excellent cargo space, much bigger inside than it seems! I've been able to fit bicycles, chairs, tables... (not all at once of course). Great for road trips, averages almost 30 mpg highway. Could have better lumbar support. Not great pickup when accelerating uphill, but no complaints. I love this car and am so sad to have to trade it in for an AWD vehicle for my mountainous terrain!
Good All Around Car
I bought this car new in 06. I traded my 02 Mazda Protege ES in on it when the Mazda had 115000 miles (trouble free). I got the automatic because I was living in a high traffic volume area where its less fun to drive a manual. I got the base model with power windows and locks, keyless entry, cruise, etc. Its a great looking car with lots of interior space and a mostly well thought out interior. Ride is smooth, nice driving position, clear gauges, etc. I'm at 90k now & I need to trade it on a minivan because I can't fit a rear facing child seat behind me & still have enough space to drive (twins!). The throttle body went at 70K (covered by extended warranty) and the CD died at 80k.
i hate hub caps
I've had my Matrix going on 4 years now and although it's been really great, I have recently run into a couple of problems. For 1, it hasn't had hub caps for years! They fall off too easily. After reading this, I'm sure you'll see plenty of non xr models with no hubs. Also, the accelerators are cableless and if something goes wrong with it, you have to replace the whole system ($1000 for the part). Why not use cables? At least you can afford to fix it when it fails! Seems like planned obselescence to me.
Sponsored cars related to the Matrix
Related Used 2006 Toyota Matrix info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019