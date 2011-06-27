Used 2006 Toyota Matrix Consumer Reviews

Best car I ever bought for the money! greg oloskey , 03/20/2016 XR 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful PLENTY of room, great gas mileage, extremely dependable! Nice looking. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car! dkadwell , 05/06/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We bought this car in 2007 with 6000 miles already on it. We were replacing our Hyundai Elantra which gave us nothing but problems. We love this car. It folds down flat very easily and we have hauled everything in it from trees to our daughter's complete nursery. We love it. It have never once given us an issue. It is a little tight with car seats, but still works for us at this point in our lives. It gets about 32/33 mpg city and closer to 36/37 highway. It has been great in these rising gas prices. We have about 104k miles on it and it is still running strong! Highly recommend this car if you want a little more than Sedan but don't don't need more than 5 seats!

Super reliable, sad to trade in for AWD car cadyn , 07/17/2013 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought by 2006 Matrix XR new and have loved every day of owning it. I've never had any mechanical problems, just kept up with regular oil changes (full synthetic) religiously and regular maintenance. Had a main computer issue in 2008/9, but was covered under warranty and was replaced. Fairly inexpensive upkeep. Excellent cargo space, much bigger inside than it seems! I've been able to fit bicycles, chairs, tables... (not all at once of course). Great for road trips, averages almost 30 mpg highway. Could have better lumbar support. Not great pickup when accelerating uphill, but no complaints. I love this car and am so sad to have to trade it in for an AWD vehicle for my mountainous terrain!

Good All Around Car Landric , 04/25/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 06. I traded my 02 Mazda Protege ES in on it when the Mazda had 115000 miles (trouble free). I got the automatic because I was living in a high traffic volume area where its less fun to drive a manual. I got the base model with power windows and locks, keyless entry, cruise, etc. Its a great looking car with lots of interior space and a mostly well thought out interior. Ride is smooth, nice driving position, clear gauges, etc. I'm at 90k now & I need to trade it on a minivan because I can't fit a rear facing child seat behind me & still have enough space to drive (twins!). The throttle body went at 70K (covered by extended warranty) and the CD died at 80k.