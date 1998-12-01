Used 2007 Toyota Matrix for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 184,399 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,983$711 Below Market
Art Gamblin Motors - Enumclaw / Washington
Stock N0097A 2 Owner. CLEAN HISTORY REPORT! This 2007 Toyota Matrix comes with CLOTH interior and a KENWOOD Sound Deck. This Phantom Gray Pearl Matrix is powered with a 1.8L SMPI DOHC engine paired with an automatic transmission. Drive with the safety of anti-lock brakes and frontal airbags. Additional options include fog lights, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Toyota security system, air conditioning, CD player, AM/FM radio, AUX, USB, and 12v outlet. 29/34 City/Highway MPG Call us today to check availability. Visit https://www.gamblinmotors.com for a full list of vehicle pictures and options, as well as the rest of our new and pre-owned inventory. Art Gamblin Motors takes trade- ins, paid for or not, and we will pay TOP DOLLAR for your trade-in. Save hundreds with LOWER SALES TAX! Our sales tax is almost 1% lower than most King County car dealers and over 1/2% lower than most Pierce County dealers. Our average new vehicle owner, without a trade-in, saves over $350 in sales tax verses Puyallup, Auburn, Renton and Seattle. Options, pricing and availability subject to change. Every effort is made to make sure the vehicle model and options are correctly described, but errors can occur. Customers are responsible to verify vehicle content and description before they buy. Dealership is not responsible for errors in description or content. Art Gamblin Motors has been a trusted family owned and operated dealership in Enumclaw, WA for 45 years. Google us and check out our reviews to see why you should do business with Gamblin Motors. Call us today and buy with confidence from a trusted dealer that genuinely cares. All vehicles are one of each. Sale Price does not include sales tax, license and a negotiable $150 Documentary Service Fee may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. HABLA ESPANOL!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E37C640423
Stock: N0097A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 115,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,995$545 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Front airbags - dual|Antenna type - mast|In-Dash CD - single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Total speakers - 4|Front brake diameter - 10.8|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 9.0|Rear brake type - drum|Cargo area light|Cargo cover - retractable|Center console - front console with storage|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - trunk release|Power outlet(s) - 12V and 115V front|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Steering wheel - tilt|Storage - cargo net cargo tie-down anchors and hooks door pockets|Vanity mirrors - dual|Clock|Electroluminescent instrumentation|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level|Daytime running lights|Side mirror adjustments - manual|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - 4|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments - 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 2|Rear seat folding - flat split|Rear seat type - bench|Upholstery - cloth|Anti-theft system - engine immobilizer|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear struts|Rear suspension classification - semi-independent|Rear suspension type - torsion beam|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire prefix - P|Tire type - all season|Wheel covers - full|Wheels - steel|Front wipers - intermittent|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E37C658999
Stock: 7C658999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 139,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,000
Bayway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Pasadena / Texas
This Indigo Ink Pearl 2007 Toyota Matrix Base might be just the wagon for you. This one's available at the low price of $6,000. Don't skimp on safety. Rest easy with a 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. It has a stunning indigo ink pearl exterior and a stone interior. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E87C671991
Stock: B201835B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,330 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,300
Subaru of Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? You're going to love the 2007 Toyota Matrix! Take control of this high-value modern machine! Top features include a split folding rear seat, a tachometer, tilt steering wheel, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E47C671275
Stock: Z22398A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 120,125 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,250
EcoCars - Nashville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix XR with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E07C631288
Stock: 1288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,719 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,498
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, MOONROOF, ONLY 2 OWNERS.Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this front wheel drive 2007 Toyota Matrix Base features an impressive 1.80 Engine with a Silver Streak Mica Exterior with a Dark Charcoal Fabric Interior. With only 144,719 miles this 2007 Toyota Matrix is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2007 Toyota Matrix represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 7C677788* Honda Marysville has this 2007 Toyota Matrix Base ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2007 Toyota Matrix Base! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 34.0 Highway MPG and 29.0 City MPG! This Toyota Matrix comes Factory equipped with an impressive 1.80 engine, an automatic transmission.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Occupant sensing airbag, Dual Air Bags, Speed Sensitive Steering, Passenger Air Bag Sensor*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 387 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E87C677788
Stock: 7C677788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 141,009 miles
$5,498
Toyota of Rock Hill - Rock Hill / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2007 Toyota Matrix. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Toyota Matrix XR is economically and environmentally smart. Toyota clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. With less than 141,009mi on this Toyota Matrix, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2007 Toyota Matrix: The 2007 Toyota Matrix, a tall hatchback based on the Corolla sedan, offers impressive cargo versatility, sporty handling and maneuverability, and the fuel efficiency of a small car. Its affordable price, good resale value, and the Corolla's long-established reputation for reliability and durability make it all the more attractive. Strengths of this model include roomy interior, affordability, Fuel efficiency, and maneuverability. At Toyota of Rock Hill, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority! We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can reach us at 888-865-7548 or by visiting us online at www.toyotarockhill.com and we look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix XR with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E17C628481
Stock: 7C628481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 113,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
Ful-Line Auto - South Windsor / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E47C660728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,160 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
Thank you for visiting another one of Apollo Auto Sales 's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2007 Toyota Matrix STD with 106,000mi. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this ToyotaMatrix STD cannot be beat. This Toyota Matrix's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Toyota Matrix makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Toyota Matrix STD is the one! More information about the 2007 Toyota Matrix: The 2007 Toyota Matrix, a tall hatchback based on the Corolla sedan, offers impressive cargo versatility, sporty handling and maneuverability, and the fuel efficiency of a small car. Its affordable price, good resale value, and the Corolla's long-established reputation for reliability and durability make it all the more attractive. Strengths of this model include roomy interior, affordability, Fuel efficiency, and maneuverability. Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E37C676449
Stock: 139157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 197,703 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,987
Fred Anderson Nissan of Asheville - Asheville / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **Available at Fred Anderson Nissan of Asheville. Call us today at 828-252-0000**, * FREE OIL CHANGES!. **Available at Fred Anderson Nissan of Asheville. Call us today at 828-252-0000** 2007 Toyota Cosmic Blue Metallic Matrix FWD 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveWelcome to Fred Anderson Nissan of Asheville - We are so happy you are here! Whether you stopped by because you are looking for a reliable, honest Nissan dealership in NC, or you are just browsing for your next dream car, we are ready and willing to do whatever we can to help make your experience a truly exceptional one. We work with over 30 different lenders to ensure you get the best deal! To get a quote please come visit us, call at 828-252-0000, or go to www.andersonnissan.com. One of our representatives will get you the information you want. Do you prefer email, phone or text? Just let us know. We are proud to serve our neighboring customers in Asheville, NC, along with our customers throughout the Black Mountain, Mars Hill, Weaverville, Waynesville, Hendersonville, Marion, Greenville and Spartanburg areas. Our # 1 goal is to help you find the vehicle you love at a price you can afford wrapped in a deal you do not want to walk away from. Anderson Automotive Group is a family owned and operated business with locations in North and South Carolina. The group has Nissan, Toyota, and Kia dealerships located in Raleigh, Sanford, Fayetteville, and Asheville NC; Columbia and Charleston SC. With all dealerships known as The Family Store, our business is rooted in family values and structured with several family members serving in key positions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E67C672153
Stock: LN701098B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,836 miles
$5,195
Tony Stewart Motors - Moose Lake / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32EX7C657798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,208 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
AutoNation Ford Tustin - Tustin / California
Fabric Seat Trim Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Ford Tustin today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2007 Toyota Matrix STD. This Toyota includes: FABRIC SEAT TRIM (STD) Cloth Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Toyota Matrix. More information about the 2007 Toyota Matrix: The 2007 Toyota Matrix, a tall hatchback based on the Corolla sedan, offers impressive cargo versatility, sporty handling and maneuverability, and the fuel efficiency of a small car. Its affordable price, good resale value, and the Corolla's long-established reputation for reliability and durability make it all the more attractive. Interesting features of this model are roomy interior, affordability, Fuel efficiency, and maneuverability. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E97C637123
Stock: 7C637123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 90,600 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E28C717610
Stock: 717610A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
DCH Honda of Temecula - Temecula / California
White 2006 Toyota Matrix FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC GREAT LOW PRICED vehicle at a GREAT VALUE! This vehicle has passed our DCH safety inspection, has been smogged, and is priced right to save you money. Please Don't buy from someone you don't know ...come check out DCH Hondaâ s "Economy" vehicles priced super low. PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION... SMOGGED AND READY TO GO! The Brakes and Tires are fine, the oil and filters are done, and our dealership didn't spend a bunch of money doing things to make this unit too expensive! JUST A BASIC SAFETY TO SAVE YOU MONEY!! AFFORDABLE and AVAILABLE right here at DCH Honda in Temecula!! Please call our Internet Sales Manager at 951/491-2322 to make sure this vehicle is available for you when you want to come in. We at DCH Honda want to make sure we provide you a professional and hassle-free experience. We have this vehicle, along with several other "Economical" units, offered at super low prices. Many of our customers are shopping for an affordable cash vehicle in the $3,000-$9,000 price range so we have several at all times to choose from. We appreciate your business and the opportunity to help you get an affordable vehicle. Some of our used non-Honda vehicles may be subject to unrepaired campaigns/safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Recent Arrival! 28/34 City/Highway MPG Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32EX6C591784
Stock: HT020931B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 118,217 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2006 Toyota Matrix XRNO ACCIDENT!SUNROOF! AWD!2006 Toyota Matrix is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'Versatile and affordable, the 2006 Toyota Matrix is one of the best compact wagons for hauling people and cargo in its price class.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Versatile cargo area- roomy rear seats- good gas mileage- generous standard equipment list- availability of all-wheel drive and stability control.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix XR with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR30E16C556400
Stock: 12-1998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
Koons Arlington Toyota - Arlington / Virginia
2006 Toyota Matrix Radiant Red ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ABS brakes, Deluxe AM/FM CD Radio w/4 Speakers, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR32E36C563314
Stock: 00004911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 24,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,950
Magness Toyota - Harrison / Arkansas
1 Owner with Clean Carfax and super low miles under 25K.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Matrix XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32EX8C717712
Stock: 52298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 213,731 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499
Phat's Auto Group - Covina / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Matrix XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E08C689516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Matrix searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Matrix
- 5(69%)
- 4(23%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(3%)
Related Toyota Matrix info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2012
- Used BMW X5 M 2011
- Used Volvo XC60 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2014
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2011
- Used Kia Soul EV 2016
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2012
- Used Buick Verano 2015
- Used Lincoln MKS 2013
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2014
- Used FIAT 500e 2013
- Used Acura RLX 2010
- Used Lexus GS F 2017
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2016
- Used Lexus RC F 2016
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Tallahassee FL
- Used Toyota Highlander Brownsville TX
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Plano TX
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Salt Lake City UT
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Torrance CA
- Used Toyota Camry Savannah GA
- Used Toyota Matrix Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Toyota MR2 Spyder Woodbridge VA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Huntington Beach CA
- Used Toyota MR2 Spyder Orlando FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Sienna 2016 Phoenix AZ
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2014 Irvine CA
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016 Decatur GA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News