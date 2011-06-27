Vehicle overview

The Corolla-based 2010 Toyota Matrix hatchback reminds us that the folks at Toyota can still make a darned good small car when they put their minds to it. We've been underwhelmed by the latest Corolla, to put it mildly, but its Matrix cousin is a thoroughly competent effort. It's certainly no hot rod, but we're pretty sure most compact hatchback or wagon buyers care more about practicality than performance. And for them, the 2010 Matrix is one of the most compelling choices in this segment.

In many ways, the Matrix is like Corolla version 2.0. Its sheet metal is far more stylish, its 3 extra inches of height boost passenger space, and its convenient hatchback/wagon design means you can haul a lot of stuff. This cargo-carrying capacity is one of the Matrix's biggest draws -- with 61.5 cubic feet of space, this modestly sized Toyota can haul nearly as much as some compact SUVs. Yet its fuel economy with the base 1.8-liter engine is still quite good at 28 mpg combined. The Matrix costs a grand or two more than the Corolla, but its verve and versatility make it well worth the extra coin.

Unfortunately, the economical 1.8-liter engine is only available on the base model. If you want the additional feature content of the S or XRS model, a larger 2.4-liter engine is mandatory. The 2.4 engine adds some punch, but fuel economy drops to 24 mpg combined. All-wheel drive is optional on the S model, dropping fuel economy to 22 mpg. Notably, both the S AWD and XRS models feature a more advanced independent double-wishbone rear suspension in place of the standard torsion-beam setup, moderately improving the Matrix's handling behavior.

Of course, the Matrix is no Mazda 3 when the going gets twisty. But that hasn't kept myriad Matrix owners from driving home with smiles on their faces, and we expect this trend to continue. There's a reason Europeans love hatchbacks and wagons: They drive like cars and haul like SUVs. Americans now have many such models available to them, including the aforementioned Mazda 3 (all-new this year), the all-wheel-drive Subaru Impreza, the impressive Hyundai Elantra Touring, the premium-built Volkswagen Rabbit and even Toyota's own Scion xB. Each of these cars has its own particular set of merits, but for a compact hatchback offering practicality and style in equal measures, the 2010 Toyota Matrix stands tall.