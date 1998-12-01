Used 2006 Toyota Matrix for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Toyota Matrix in White
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix

    200,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix XR
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix XR

    118,217 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix in Red
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix

    90,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix

    149,420 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,465

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix XR
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix XR

    139,598 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix

    139,350 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix XR in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix XR

    152,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,475

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix in Gray
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix

    65,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix

    77,180 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,989

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix

    169,349 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,971

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Matrix XR in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Matrix XR

    166,554 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $1,375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Matrix in Gray
    used

    2007 Toyota Matrix

    184,399 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,983

    $711 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Matrix XR in Gray
    used

    2005 Toyota Matrix XR

    135,201 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,600

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Matrix in Red
    used

    2007 Toyota Matrix

    115,214 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    $545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Matrix in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Toyota Matrix

    139,074 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Matrix in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota Matrix

    115,330 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,300

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Matrix
    used

    2005 Toyota Matrix

    96,002 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,699

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Matrix

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Matrix
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7145 Reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (7%)
Best car I ever bought for the money!
greg oloskey,03/20/2016
XR 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
PLENTY of room, great gas mileage, extremely dependable! Nice looking.
