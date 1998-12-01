Used 2006 Toyota Matrix for Sale Near Me
- 200,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
DCH Honda of Temecula - Temecula / California
White 2006 Toyota Matrix FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC GREAT LOW PRICED vehicle at a GREAT VALUE! This vehicle has passed our DCH safety inspection, has been smogged, and is priced right to save you money. Please Don't buy from someone you don't know ...come check out DCH Hondaâ s "Economy" vehicles priced super low. PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION... SMOGGED AND READY TO GO! The Brakes and Tires are fine, the oil and filters are done, and our dealership didn't spend a bunch of money doing things to make this unit too expensive! JUST A BASIC SAFETY TO SAVE YOU MONEY!! AFFORDABLE and AVAILABLE right here at DCH Honda in Temecula!! Please call our Internet Sales Manager at 951/491-2322 to make sure this vehicle is available for you when you want to come in. We at DCH Honda want to make sure we provide you a professional and hassle-free experience. We have this vehicle, along with several other "Economical" units, offered at super low prices. Many of our customers are shopping for an affordable cash vehicle in the $3,000-$9,000 price range so we have several at all times to choose from. We appreciate your business and the opportunity to help you get an affordable vehicle. Some of our used non-Honda vehicles may be subject to unrepaired campaigns/safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Recent Arrival! 28/34 City/Highway MPG Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32EX6C591784
Stock: HT020931B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 118,217 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2006 Toyota Matrix XRNO ACCIDENT!SUNROOF! AWD!2006 Toyota Matrix is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'Versatile and affordable, the 2006 Toyota Matrix is one of the best compact wagons for hauling people and cargo in its price class.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Versatile cargo area- roomy rear seats- good gas mileage- generous standard equipment list- availability of all-wheel drive and stability control.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix XR with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR30E16C556400
Stock: 12-1998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
Koons Arlington Toyota - Arlington / Virginia
2006 Toyota Matrix Radiant Red ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ABS brakes, Deluxe AM/FM CD Radio w/4 Speakers, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR32E36C563314
Stock: 00004911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 149,420 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,465
Sheehy Buick GMC - Hagerstown / Maryland
You will not find pre-owned vehicles this new and prices this low anywhere. Sheehy Hagerstown brings peace of mind to used car buying. Offering every customer a stress free, up front one LOW PRICE. We believe in safety and reliability comes first. Assuring every vehicle meets all SAFETY and MECHANICAL inspections prior to sale. Simply, because a vehicle is used, it doesn't mean it shouldn't be reliable. When you buy our used cars we offer 3 DAY money back guarantee as well as a standard warranty with every purchase. Providing our customers with a satisfied shopping experience the first time.Hurry into SHEEHY HAGERSTOWN for our best deals, before someone else does. Sheehy offers VIP options with every pre-owned vehicle. Become a VIP member today and earn VIP bucks toward purchases and service needs. Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Hagerstown only! All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- It's Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass MD inspection. See Sheehy (Auto Mall) for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E16C572833
Stock: WIP3342B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
NW Group - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E96C556492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,598 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
CLEAN CAR/AWD! DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO GET THIS ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLE FOR UNDER $10,000! PLEASE COME IN OR CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR FREE TEST DRIVE TODAY! Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix XR with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR30E36C554289
Stock: 6C554289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 139,350 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
First Class Cars - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E66C600741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,475
Burnsville Toyota - Burnsville / Minnesota
*CLEAN 1-OWNER CARFAX*, *AWD*, *CRUISE CONTROL*, MOONROOF*, *LOCAL TRADE*, ALLOY WHEELS*, BLUETOOTH*, XR PACKAGE*, Matrix XR, AWD, 6.5J x 16 Aluminum Wheels, Day & Night Inside Rear-View Mirror, Extra Value Package # 2, Front & Rear Underbody Spoiler, Front Fog & Driving Lamps, Mechanical Cruise Control, Tilt & Slide Sunroof. CARFAX One-Owner.2006 Toyota Matrix XR Silver Streak MicaWe are located just 1 block south of Burnsville Shopping Center on the frontage road. We have earned the prestigious President's Award from Toyota 25 times for excellent customer service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix XR with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR30EX6C554077
Stock: 1025647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,990
Modern Mazda - Thomaston / Connecticut
2006 Toyota MatrixALL WHEEL DRIVE, 1 OWNER, SUPER CLEAN, LOCAL TRADE IN, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning.Come to Modern Mazda and experience the Buy Transparency difference! A fully trained staff of non commissioned product specialist will help you find the vehicle that fits your needs.No games or gimmicks and a fast and fair ,no haggle price!PLEASE READ CAREFULLY. We use various computer software sources to decode the vehicle identification number of our displayed vehicles. This software helps us list the equipment of the vehicles we have online for sale. Although usually pretty accurate, there are sometimes errors. So please look over the equipment very carefully when you inspect our vehicles. We care very much about our customers and don’t want to have any misunderstandings! Also our vehicles are priced using equally sophisticated software and rely on many factors to help us place our vehicles with our best price first. Specific equipment can be a factor, but not the only factor of pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR32E96C556867
Stock: CX523436A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 77,180 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,989
Johnstons Toyota - New Hampton / New York
Treat yourself to this quality 2006 Toyota Matrix and make use of its many handy features like anti-lock brakes. We've got it for $5,989. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars. If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its charming cosmic blue metallic exterior pairs well with the gray interior. Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today! Johnstons Toyota is located in New Hampton, NY and proudly serves Warwick, Middletown, and Newburgh, New York. We are a premier Toyota Dealer in New York providing a full line of new and used cars , trucks, vans, and SUVs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR32E56C560852
Stock: 61689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,349 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,971
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E76C562310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,554 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$1,375 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2005 Toyota Matrix 4dr 5dr Wagon XR Automatic features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Wipers - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Matrix XR with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR30E75C437471
Stock: YC-437471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 184,399 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,983$711 Below Market
Art Gamblin Motors - Enumclaw / Washington
Stock N0097A 2 Owner. CLEAN HISTORY REPORT! This 2007 Toyota Matrix comes with CLOTH interior and a KENWOOD Sound Deck. This Phantom Gray Pearl Matrix is powered with a 1.8L SMPI DOHC engine paired with an automatic transmission. Drive with the safety of anti-lock brakes and frontal airbags. Additional options include fog lights, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Toyota security system, air conditioning, CD player, AM/FM radio, AUX, USB, and 12v outlet. 29/34 City/Highway MPG Call us today to check availability. Visit https://www.gamblinmotors.com for a full list of vehicle pictures and options, as well as the rest of our new and pre-owned inventory. Art Gamblin Motors takes trade- ins, paid for or not, and we will pay TOP DOLLAR for your trade-in. Save hundreds with LOWER SALES TAX! Our sales tax is almost 1% lower than most King County car dealers and over 1/2% lower than most Pierce County dealers. Our average new vehicle owner, without a trade-in, saves over $350 in sales tax verses Puyallup, Auburn, Renton and Seattle. Options, pricing and availability subject to change. Every effort is made to make sure the vehicle model and options are correctly described, but errors can occur. Customers are responsible to verify vehicle content and description before they buy. Dealership is not responsible for errors in description or content. Art Gamblin Motors has been a trusted family owned and operated dealership in Enumclaw, WA for 45 years. Google us and check out our reviews to see why you should do business with Gamblin Motors. Call us today and buy with confidence from a trusted dealer that genuinely cares. All vehicles are one of each. Sale Price does not include sales tax, license and a negotiable $150 Documentary Service Fee may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. HABLA ESPANOL!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E37C640423
Stock: N0097A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 135,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,600
Honda of Slidell - Slidell / Louisiana
This 2005 Toyota Matrix XR is offered to you for sale by Honda of Slidell . Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Toyota Matrix treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. The Matrix XR has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 135,201mi put on this Toyota. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Additionally, all customers who purchase from us receive our Honda of Slidell Preferred Customer Benefit Package. With total typical vehicle ownership discounts and reimbursements valued at almost $5,000. Go to www.hondaofslidell.com or contact Honda of Slidell for details. We also encourage you to take any of our pre-owned vehicles to your own mechanic for their mechanical inspection. We want you to BUY with CONFIDENCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Matrix XR with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E15C496450
Stock: 5C496450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 115,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$545 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Front airbags - dual|Antenna type - mast|In-Dash CD - single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Total speakers - 4|Front brake diameter - 10.8|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 9.0|Rear brake type - drum|Cargo area light|Cargo cover - retractable|Center console - front console with storage|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - trunk release|Power outlet(s) - 12V and 115V front|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Steering wheel - tilt|Storage - cargo net cargo tie-down anchors and hooks door pockets|Vanity mirrors - dual|Clock|Electroluminescent instrumentation|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level|Daytime running lights|Side mirror adjustments - manual|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - 4|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments - 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 2|Rear seat folding - flat split|Rear seat type - bench|Upholstery - cloth|Anti-theft system - engine immobilizer|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear struts|Rear suspension classification - semi-independent|Rear suspension type - torsion beam|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire prefix - P|Tire type - all season|Wheel covers - full|Wheels - steel|Front wipers - intermittent|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E37C658999
Stock: 7C658999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 139,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Bayway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Pasadena / Texas
This Indigo Ink Pearl 2007 Toyota Matrix Base might be just the wagon for you. This one's available at the low price of $6,000. Don't skimp on safety. Rest easy with a 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. It has a stunning indigo ink pearl exterior and a stone interior. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E87C671991
Stock: B201835B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,330 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,300
Subaru of Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? You're going to love the 2007 Toyota Matrix! Take control of this high-value modern machine! Top features include a split folding rear seat, a tachometer, tilt steering wheel, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E47C671275
Stock: Z22398A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 96,002 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,699
Performance Auto - Bohemia / New York
5 Speed Manual! Upgraded Stereo! Alloys! Runs and Drives Great! Come in for a Test Drive! 2005 Toyota Matrix! - OVER 150 CARS AT OUR DEALERSHIP RIGHT ON SUNRISE HIGHWAY IN BOHEMIA! REMEMBER THE PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE!! NO PREP FEES! NO DELIVERY FEES! AND OUR PRICES DO NOT NEED TO REFLECT A TRADE IN VALUE OR DOWN PAYMENT! Our Prices are the "REAL DEAL"! DON'T BE SCAMMED BY OTHERS FINEPRINT! And now please beware of the newest scam started recently, Dealers offering a "promotional price" and long as you purchase their Extended warranty at regular price! You also do NOT need to finance to get this price! A price should be exactly that, A PRICE! Performance Auto has been selling quality pre-owned automobiles since October 2000. You will feel no pressure when you enter our facility and meet one of our friendly sales representatives. All of the vehicles that we sell have to be NYS Inspected! As a Licensed New York State Dealer (Facility #7095633), we are required to provide you with a Clear Lien Free Title. As a Certified Plate program dealer, we also have the ability to issue new license plates or transfer your existing plates to your new vehicle. Please be aware of other "so called dealers" that are selling vehicles on Long Island and using "out of state" dealer licenses to avoid inspecting vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E75C428671
Stock: 428671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
