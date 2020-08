Close

Car Guys - Houston / Texas

Purchased with damage to the right side of the car, but still has a clean title. Very clean interior & exterior. Run & drive strong. Please come by for a test drive. Prior pics are at the end of the pics. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T1KU4EE3AC353316

Stock: 353316

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-19-2019