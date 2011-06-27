Close

Round Rock Nissan - Round Rock / Texas

Inspected by Round Rock Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!! Buy with Confidence!! ***E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*** PRICES WITH NMAC FINANCING Round Rock Nissan 3050 N IH 35 Round Rock, TX 78681 Call our helpful Staff for further Assistance. 512-244-8500! Round Rock Nissan now offers a complete online automotive purchase experience with Acceleride! No Haggle, No Hassle, No stress. Just select the vehicle you would like to purchase and use the Acceleride link to review and select purchase options 100% online. If you prefer, you don't even have to come to the dealership as we offer free local delivery to Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Hutto, Austin, and surrounding areas. This 2010 Toyota Matrix comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Toyota Matrix. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2010 Toyota Matrix: Despite the slight price increase for the 2010 model year, the Matrix still comes in on the more inexpensive end of the crossover or sport wagon segment. The base model, with a 1.8-liter engine and 5-speed manual transmission, starts at $16,550, while the XRS with a 2.4-liter engine and 5-speed manual transmission starts at $21,960. VSC and TRAC are standard even on the base model -- which achieves 26 mpg city/32 mpg highway with the manual transmission. Interesting features of this model are standard safety features, Versatile cargo-carrying ability, and 30+ mpg on the highway We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T1KU4EE2AC191453

Stock: AC191453

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020