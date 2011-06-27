Used 2010 Toyota Matrix for Sale Near Me
- $6,995Great Deal
2010 Toyota Matrix Base61,742 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Purchased with damage to the right side of the car, but still has a clean title. Very clean interior & exterior. Run & drive strong. Please come by for a test drive. Prior pics are at the end of the pics. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KU4EE3AC353316
Stock: 353316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2019
- $7,250Great Deal | $1,008 below market
2010 Toyota Matrix S98,146 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto House Motors - Downers Grove / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KE4EEXAC036081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,858Good Deal | $1,636 below market
2010 Toyota Matrix Base59,961 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Titan Auto Sales - Albany / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KU4EE3AC254799
Stock: 12344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999Good Deal | $1,151 below market
2010 Toyota Matrix Base104,999 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gault Toyota - Endicott / New York
Clean CarFax Report, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/MP3 w/4 Speakers, Power door mirrors, Split folding rear seat. We are Binghamton's Used Car Specialists. Gault Toyota can be found online at www.GaultToyota.com or you can call us at 866-490-9238. Gault Toyota proudly serving Broome County, Tioga County, Binghamton, Endicott, Vestal, Ithaca, Cortland, Syracuse, Corning, Elmira, NY and Montrose, Scranton, PA. We have one of the largest pre owned and certified inventory's in New York. Please email, call or stop by with any questions you have about or used car inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KU4EE7AC483406
Stock: K35801B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $6,985Good Deal | $1,445 below market
2010 Toyota Matrix Base97,547 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hampstead Pre-Owned - Hampstead / Maryland
Our family would like to thank you for taking a moment to check out our 2010 TOYOTA MATRIX. Here at Hampstead Pre-Owned we pride ourselves on providing amazing customer service and offer the highest quality cars all at a very competitive price. We understand that there are many different dealerships you could choose in today's market. However, not many follow the golden rule of treating others they would want to be treated. That is why Hampstead Pre-Owned has a 4.8 out of 5 stars based on over 2000+ online customer reviews. Once again thank you for considering us for your next new car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KU4EE1AC251139
Stock: TAT251139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $7,495
2010 Toyota Matrix S51,152 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
With AWD, torque is sent to all four wheels therefore better traction, instant response & much safer ride. The advantage in getting moving in slippery conditions is obvious. Since AWD turns four wheels instead of just two, there's that much more grip, and when the available traction is very low-you can accelerate better, with less or even no tire slippage. The vehicle feels stable and doesn't slip or fishtail. In almost any slippery situation, an AWD vehicle is able to accelerate from rest better than one with front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. We got this car with damage on the left front. All wheel drive which gives best traction. We changed the hood, driver fender, lamps, bumper, condenser and radiator and its support. Car is clean low miles and expect the best and come by viewing and test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LE4EE9AC018952
Stock: 018952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2019
- Price Drop$7,599Fair Deal
2010 Toyota Matrix Base89,109 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Groove Mazda - Centennial / Colorado
Ask me about our FREE Door-to-Door Sales and Service delivery!. 2010 Toyota Matrix FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC Classic Silver Metallic Odometer is 28533 miles below market average! WHO WE ARE: Groove Auto, your Denver Car Dealer, has been operating for ten years in Denver but our leadership has been in the Denver automotive business for more than thirty. Buying local from highly trained employees is a great start but Groove offers even more. Price includes $599 Dealer Handling Fee. Sales Tax, Title, License, Registration, Emission Testing and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. See your Groove Sales Team for details. Price includes $599 Dealer Handling Fee. Sales Tax, Title, License, Registration, Emission Testing and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. See your Groove Sales Team for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KU4EE9AC241636
Stock: MM99053B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $6,845Fair Deal
2010 Toyota Matrix Base134,462 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Round Rock Nissan - Round Rock / Texas
Inspected by Round Rock Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!! Buy with Confidence!! ***E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*** PRICES WITH NMAC FINANCING Round Rock Nissan 3050 N IH 35 Round Rock, TX 78681 Call our helpful Staff for further Assistance. 512-244-8500! Round Rock Nissan now offers a complete online automotive purchase experience with Acceleride! No Haggle, No Hassle, No stress. Just select the vehicle you would like to purchase and use the Acceleride link to review and select purchase options 100% online. If you prefer, you don't even have to come to the dealership as we offer free local delivery to Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Hutto, Austin, and surrounding areas. This 2010 Toyota Matrix comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Toyota Matrix. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2010 Toyota Matrix: Despite the slight price increase for the 2010 model year, the Matrix still comes in on the more inexpensive end of the crossover or sport wagon segment. The base model, with a 1.8-liter engine and 5-speed manual transmission, starts at $16,550, while the XRS with a 2.4-liter engine and 5-speed manual transmission starts at $21,960. VSC and TRAC are standard even on the base model -- which achieves 26 mpg city/32 mpg highway with the manual transmission. Interesting features of this model are standard safety features, Versatile cargo-carrying ability, and 30+ mpg on the highway We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KU4EE2AC191453
Stock: AC191453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $7,250Fair Deal
2010 Toyota Matrix Base133,327 milesDelivery available*
Northridge Toyota - Northridge / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KU4EEXAC264794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,988
2010 Toyota Matrix S91,190 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
CARFAX CERTIFIED!! SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! Despite the slight price increase for the 2010 model year, the Matrix still comes in on the more inexpensive end of the crossover or sport wagon segment.. Now is the right time to buy. This vehicle comes with a great EPA estimated fuel economy rating of 22 MPG combined. You better not buy until you see this Matrix. Received a 5-star safety rating for Frontal Driver, Frontal Passenger and Side Driver impact. Features include: convenient keyless entry, security system, a cabin air filtration system, tire pressure monitoring system and airbags. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LE4EE1AC014023
Stock: P9794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $10,990Fair Deal
2010 Toyota Matrix S45,780 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts
***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***Low Miles, Sunroof, Alloys*** For sale is a Clean Autocheck History, one owner 2010 Toyota Matrix S that features a power sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, driver's height adjustable seat, tilt/telescoping steering wheel, filtered air conditioning/heater system, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA audio system with 6 speakers and auxiliary audio input, split folding rear seats, power mirrors and locks, heated power side mirrors, power windows, engine immobilizer, fog lights, front and rear underbody spoilers, and a 115V AC outlet Safety features include daytime running lights, ABS brakes, dual front and side airbags, stability control, traction control, child seat anchors/latches, seat belt pretensioners, and a tire pressure monitoring system. If you are looking for a no frills, dependable, and compact car with hatchback versatility, this 2010 Toyota Matrix is the car for you! Our entire pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Call ahead at (877)264-7843 for details or to check availability. Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KE4EE4AC037341
Stock: P415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $10,998
2010 Toyota Matrix Base90,667 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KU4EE5AC365824
Stock: 18999388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,693Fair Deal
2010 Toyota Matrix S129,617 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fox Ann Arbor Hyundai - Ann Arbor / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KE4EE5AC045707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,700
2010 Toyota Matrix Base108,925 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kendall Toyota of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Kendall Budget Used Car Center is pleased to offer this 2010 Toyota Matrix. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Toyota Matrix treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. This low mileage Toyota Matrix has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2010 Toyota Matrix: Despite the slight price increase for the 2010 model year, the Matrix still comes in on the more inexpensive end of the crossover or sport wagon segment. The base model, with a 1.8-liter engine and 5-speed manual transmission, starts at $16,550, while the XRS with a 2.4-liter engine and 5-speed manual transmission starts at $21,960. VSC and TRAC are standard even on the base model -- which achieves 26 mpg city/32 mpg highway with the manual transmission. Strengths of this model include standard safety features, Versatile cargo-carrying ability, and 30+ mpg on the highway
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KU4EE2AC325183
Stock: TZH6195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $6,799Fair Deal
2010 Toyota Matrix Base157,620 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bryston Auto - Boise / Idaho
This is a beautiful 2010 Ferrari red Toyota Matrix. It runs great heck it's a Toyota it will run great for many years to come. Same engine as the Corolla S. Comes with Kayak or bike racks for all your future mountain or green belt adventures. Beautiful newer black 18 inch TSW wheels and TOYO tires. It's just a great Toyota with The right amount of attitude and eyeball. Come in today and take it for a spin.CALL or TEXT: 208-494-8565 WALK IN: 2420 Fairview Ave Boise ID 83702 APPLY: www.BrystonAuto.comDisclaimer: Please call for official price listing. All sales are final at point of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KU4EEXAC482024
Stock: 10869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,499Fair Deal
2010 Toyota Matrix Base118,158 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
1st Choice Auto Sales LLC - Boise / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KU4EE0AC518433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2010 Toyota Matrix Base154,603 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Low Miles Auto - Whittier / California
Non-smoker owner, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Title in possession, Drives great, Must test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KU4EE9AC465649
Stock: US-465649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,250
2010 Toyota Matrix S134,980 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prime Honda - Saco - Saco / Maine
The Prime Motor Group remains open selling cars remotely and promising a contact less delivery. Please call for more info.**Free delivery within 200 mile radius of the store**..Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth.At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5J x 16" Steel Disc Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/MP3 w/6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Matrix S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KE4EE7AC045109
Stock: HS21946A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020