Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,311
|$3,501
|$4,143
|Clean
|$2,083
|$3,164
|$3,747
|Average
|$1,626
|$2,491
|$2,956
|Rough
|$1,170
|$1,817
|$2,165
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix XRS 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,338
|$3,099
|$3,513
|Clean
|$2,107
|$2,801
|$3,177
|Average
|$1,645
|$2,205
|$2,507
|Rough
|$1,183
|$1,609
|$1,836
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix XR 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,588
|$4,087
|$4,895
|Clean
|$2,333
|$3,693
|$4,428
|Average
|$1,821
|$2,907
|$3,493
|Rough
|$1,310
|$2,121
|$2,559
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix XR 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,072
|$2,930
|$3,395
|Clean
|$1,867
|$2,648
|$3,071
|Average
|$1,458
|$2,084
|$2,422
|Rough
|$1,049
|$1,521
|$1,774
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,262
|$3,430
|$4,061
|Clean
|$2,039
|$3,100
|$3,673
|Average
|$1,592
|$2,440
|$2,898
|Rough
|$1,145
|$1,780
|$2,123
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,659
|$3,915
|$4,593
|Clean
|$2,396
|$3,538
|$4,154
|Average
|$1,871
|$2,785
|$3,277
|Rough
|$1,346
|$2,032
|$2,400
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix XR 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,967
|$4,635
|$5,536
|Clean
|$2,674
|$4,189
|$5,007
|Average
|$2,088
|$3,298
|$3,950
|Rough
|$1,502
|$2,406
|$2,893