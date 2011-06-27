  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,311$3,501$4,143
Clean$2,083$3,164$3,747
Average$1,626$2,491$2,956
Rough$1,170$1,817$2,165
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix XRS 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,338$3,099$3,513
Clean$2,107$2,801$3,177
Average$1,645$2,205$2,507
Rough$1,183$1,609$1,836
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix XR 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,588$4,087$4,895
Clean$2,333$3,693$4,428
Average$1,821$2,907$3,493
Rough$1,310$2,121$2,559
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix XR 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,072$2,930$3,395
Clean$1,867$2,648$3,071
Average$1,458$2,084$2,422
Rough$1,049$1,521$1,774
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,262$3,430$4,061
Clean$2,039$3,100$3,673
Average$1,592$2,440$2,898
Rough$1,145$1,780$2,123
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,659$3,915$4,593
Clean$2,396$3,538$4,154
Average$1,871$2,785$3,277
Rough$1,346$2,032$2,400
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Matrix XR 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,967$4,635$5,536
Clean$2,674$4,189$5,007
Average$2,088$3,298$3,950
Rough$1,502$2,406$2,893
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Toyota Matrix on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Toyota Matrix with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,039 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,100 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Toyota Matrix. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Toyota Matrix and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Toyota Matrix ranges from $1,145 to $4,061, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Toyota Matrix is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.