  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Matrix
  4. Used 2004 Toyota Matrix
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(280)
Appraise this car

2004 Toyota Matrix Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile cargo area, good gas mileage, smooth ride, generous standard equipment list, available all-wheel drive.
  • Modest torque output from engines, non-sporting driving experience.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Toyota Matrix for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price
$5,250
Used Matrix for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Versatile and affordable, the Matrix is the best compact wagon for hauling people and cargo in this price class.

2004 Highlights

Introduced last year, the Matrix carries over unchanged into 2004.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota Matrix.

5(81%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
280 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 280 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing car all around
Michael,12/23/2015
XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I've never owned a car I liked better. In fact, when kids came along and we needed to upsize one of our cars to a mini-van, I traded in my newer Honda Civic which had a lot fewer miles. The Matrix had proven itself a better car all around. This car is very comfortable for someone under 6 feet tall. It's robust, has tons of cargo space and gets good gas milage 30 mpg hwy. I use mine to commute 50 miles to work everyday and another 50 miles back home. Last time I checked it had about 240,000 miles on the odometer.
167k Trouble Free Miles
Original Owner,07/21/2015
AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I just sold my Matrix XR after 162k trouble free miles. The only problem I ever had with the car was the original battery failing at 6mo. Even normal maintenance was pretty cheap with the car; (obviously oil, belts, coolant, air filters are really time based and don't vary from car to car) the Matrix was very easy on brakes & gas and decent on tires too. The car drove well with that nice Toyota balance of good comfort and reasonable handling. The ability to haul stuff is excellent! The rear seats fold completely flat, the front passenger seat also folds, and you can open the entire hatch or just the glass. All together, the combined to make a great car for road trips or oven to the lumberyard for 2x4's. If I could change one thing it would have been power- another gear in the tranny and 20 lb-ft more torque would have really helped (was disappointed with Toyota when the next generation came out and didn't address these issues, they were the only problems with the design). If you're reading this, you're probably looking at a used Matrix... if it's been well maintained, go for it. It should treat you very well in the long run.
Reliable, practical, it's been a great car.
thomkatt,01/26/2013
I bought my Matrix used in '08 with 52k. It's currently at 103k and I still haven't had any problems with it, aside from regular maintenance (oil/filter changes, replaced tires/brake pads). It's my first car and I've really enjoyed its mix of practicality, fuel economy, and relative sportiness. That's sportiness relative to a camry or corolla; it's relatively fun to drive around town, but the fun is limited beyond that. I'm a college student, so the flexible cargo area is great for the frequent moves, group trips to the grocery store, and weekend getaways. As far as style, the asymmetrical dash is cool and the exterior is sporty enough (the solar yellow paint helps). It's been a great car.
Over 200k
johnkidding,05/13/2013
210k miles, and no major problems. Catalytic converter went bad at around 140k. Other than that, I've only spent on tires, brake pads, and regular oil changes.
See all 280 reviews of the 2004 Toyota Matrix
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
123 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Toyota Matrix features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Toyota Matrix

Used 2004 Toyota Matrix Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota Matrix is offered in the following submodels: Matrix Wagon. Available styles include XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), XR AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A), XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M), XRS Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M), Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Toyota Matrix?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Toyota Matrix trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Toyota Matrix Base is priced between $5,250 and$5,250 with odometer readings between 240000 and240000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Toyota Matrixes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Toyota Matrix for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Matrixes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,250 and mileage as low as 240000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Toyota Matrix.

Can't find a used 2004 Toyota Matrixs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Matrix for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,271.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,334.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Matrix for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,954.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,041.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Toyota Matrix?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Matrix lease specials

Related Used 2004 Toyota Matrix info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles