  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Matrix
  4. Used 2011 Toyota Matrix
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2011 Toyota Matrix Review

Pros & Cons

  • Pleasant ride
  • intuitive controls
  • roomy backseat
  • flat load floor.
  • Disappointing fuel economy with S engine
  • tall drivers might feel cramped.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Toyota Matrix for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$5,665 - $8,715
Used Matrix for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though overshadowed by more distinctively styled competitors, the 2011 Toyota Matrix continues to provide plenty of practicality and comfort.

Vehicle overview

There have been a number of tweener cars that have hit the market within the past few years. That's not to say they're Justin Bieber enthusiasts with their fingers and eyes glued to a smartphone. These are cars that don't easily fall to definition, existing somewhere between a hatchback, a wagon and a crossover. The Toyota Matrix was one of the very first of these 'tween cars and continues to be one of the more desirable.

The 2011 Toyota Matrix stacks up against a rather odd clique of 'tweens. The Chevy HHR looks like a miniaturized version of a Truman-era Suburban; the Kia Soul looks like a roller skate; the Nissan Cube is, well, you know, a cube; and the Scion xB is styled after a box. It's truly a segment that caters to those with quirky design tastes. Yet it also boasts entries with an impressive amount of cargo and passenger space relative to their exterior footprints, so there's a practical side to them as well. For consumers more interested in practicality than attitude, the Matrix should have definite appeal with its more conventional styling.

Another benefit is that the Matrix boasts rock-solid mechanicals from the Toyota Corolla. With the available 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, acceleration is brisk for this class, and the Matrix is also available with all-wheel drive. Unfortunately, neither the 2.4-liter engine nor the base 1.8-liter is especially fuel-efficient given their output.

Of course, since the 2011 Toyota Matrix is a 'tween, there are more vehicles to consider than just its oddball brethren. Among hatchbacks, there's the versatile 2011 Honda Fit, the upscale 2011 Mazda 3 and the dynamic 2014 Nissan Juke. The 2011 VW Jetta Sportwagen is a top wagon alternative. Then there are several inexpensive compact crossovers like the Hyundai Tucson and 2011 Kia Sportage. But for those who like the idea of a car that does a little bit of everything well (without looking weird while doing it), the Toyota Matrix is an excellent choice.

2011 Toyota Matrix models

The 2011 Toyota Matrix is a five-passenger wagon/hatchback available in base and S trim levels.

The base Matrix comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, heated and folding rearview mirrors, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Matrix S adds foglamps, a fold-flat passenger seat and a six-speaker sound system.

The S Premium package adds a more powerful engine, a sunroof, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio connectivity, and an upgraded six-speaker sound system with an iPod/USB audio interface. The Sport package available on both trims adds front and rear underbody spoilers and a snazzy S badge, along with foglamps for the base model and 17-inch alloy wheels for the S.

2011 Highlights

Toyota has discontinued the top-of-the-line XRS model for 2011 Matrix, along with its sport-tuned suspension and additional optional features. The remaining trim levels gain more standard equipment, including cruise control, full power accessories, heated and folding rearview mirrors and rear-seat heat ducts.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Toyota Matrix comes standard with front-wheel drive, while the S can be equipped with all-wheel drive. The base Toyota Matrix is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder good for 132 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined with the automatic and 26/32/28 with the manual.

The Matrix S gets a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 158 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. Front-drive models get a standard five-speed manual or optional five-speed automatic. A four-speed automatic is standard with AWD.

In Edmunds performance testing of the mechanically identical and now discontinued Pontiac Vibe, a 0-60-mph run took 8.9 seconds with the five-speed auto. A front-wheel-drive Matrix S with the automatic returns an estimated 21/29/24 (21/28/24 with the manual), while an AWD Matrix S returns 20/26/22. These estimates are disappointing given the fuel economy of some crossover SUVs.

Safety

The 2011 Toyota Matrix comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, brake assist, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags.

The Matrix has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash-testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 tests) saw it earning a perfect five stars for frontal and front-seat side impacts, dropping to four stars for rear-seat side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Matrix its highest rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing.

Driving

The base Matrix accelerates sluggishly off the line with its 1.8-liter engine, but its fuel economy will redeem it in the eyes of many shoppers. The 2.4-liter engine in the S is the opposite: Power is ample, but fuel economy is disappointing. In either case, the ride is smooth and well-insulated. The 2011 Toyota Matrix might not be the sportiest economy hatchback (especially now that the sport-tuned XRS is gone), but its refinement is laudable.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the Matrix has a significantly edgier ambience than other Toyotas, but doesn't go quite as far as the funky cabins found in the Scion xB or Nissan Cube. This could certainly be a good thing for many buyers, but either way, it's backed up by simple controls and decent materials.

Also bound to be a good thing is the Matrix's generous cargo capacity. There are 19.8 cubic feet of luggage capacity behind the rear seats and a maximum 61.5 cubic feet if you include the space provided by the fold-flat front passenger seat. For rear passengers, a tall, deep bench seat is inviting for children and adults alike. Like most small Toyotas, taller drivers may be a bit squished behind the wheel, but those of average height should be fine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Toyota Matrix.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Toyota Does It Again! UPDATED
vicman17,09/30/2013
S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
Nice updated styling. XRS model 5-Speed manual (Canadian) with a 158hp 2.4 liter 16-valve VVT-i engine as used in the Camry, Venza, RAV4 and Scion xB/ tC. Pretty peppy and good fuel economy. Our last long trip averaged 570kms (354mi) to a tankful of 89 oc gas (87 recommended). Simple interior trim with lots of plastic, but well put together. XRS Body kit/ Rear spoiler gives bit of a performance look, but not too overpowering. Flat fold-down rear seats and folding front passenger seat for larger cargo items. 18-inch rims gives a stiffer ride, but not jarring. Radio with AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM / USB/iPod functions. 115V and 12V power taps are a good touch. ABS/TCS/EBA safety features standard. **Update - Apr 2016:** The XRS is still going strong. At 70,000kms, the engine has signs of oil burning as oil was missing about 500ml / 0.5 quart- on the last oil change. No lack of power since we first got the car. Fuel mileage seems to be the same, although I find I get better mileage by using higher octane fuel. Engine sounds and performs better on synthetic oil vs ordinary dino oil. (I just get whatever is on sale). Fit and finish (as compared to my old 2001 Corolla S-5M) is not very good. Lots of creaks and groans inside the cabin. Toyota seems to have cheapened out on the interior as some parts do not mate well- Dash and A Pillars seems to rub and has loose-sounding clicking noise, especially when cold. Noticing LOTS of road noise. Switched from the stock 18" XRS rims with performance tires to a stock Lexus IS 17" rims with all season tires and ride and road noise had improved but not tremendously or as good as the older Toyota. You can notice the absence of noise dampening when at highway speeds or when driving during rain as water puddle splashes into the wheel-wells are startlingly LOUD. You can also hear the stereo on moderate volumes from the outside, again, comparing this to old Corolla. An incessant creak and clicking when cornering at normal speeds as if the driver seat is loose and did not 'lock' on, no matter which position you select. This apparently is a known issue. Dealer did not assist here even with an Extended Warranty so I can attribute it to Toyota cheapening out on their seat supplier. Rear hatch damper (shock) has prematurely failed. No longer goes up fully, needs to be pushed further up to avoid hitting your head on the edge. Interior gadgetry seems to be flaky and sometimes non-existent. USB / AUX inputs sometimes work, most of time it doesn't. Factory deck with XM stereo did not last very long as it started to lose volumes on certain channels. Will keep this car until it falls apart, maybe the next 10yrs. Mechanically this should be as good as any Toyota. It's an updated Corolla with additional gadgets and nannies, but I'm afraid to say, I'm driving a 'thinner' car as compared to old one. **Update - Mar 2017:** The XRS still drives tight at 88,500kms (approx 54,900mi). The nagging bits like the creaking dash / A-Pillar still occurs at cold temps. Seats still click when cornering. I noticed upon cleaning the car that the interior part of the Moonroof Frame has rusted. I'm not talking rust spots, but flaking-off rust. The frame is disintegrating. Somehow it accumulates water / moisture and perhaps not manufactured with durability in mind. Again, this can be attributed to Toyota's parts suppliers. This issue was brought to the attention of the Service advisor who stated my Extended Warranty had expired by a month and I have to pay $700 to have the Moonroof assembly replaced. This a known issue as reflected on Toyota owner forums and also stated verbally by the unnamed Service Advisor. USB / Aux ports stopped working with the Factory Stereo, so with that goes the existence of the steering wheel controls. Rear Brake rotors need to be replaced soon as shown by wear. Surprisingly premature as this is a manual transmission car and brakes are not used as much unless on stop and go traffic. The niceties of the new car has worn off and the only likeable thing right now is the good power-to-weight ratio of this particular model (XRS 2.4). Fuel Economy seems to be getting a little bit better. **Update - Oct 2017:** Car just had the 96,000km service. Brakes were checked and front rotors were replaced to get rid of a groaning noise when slow braking. Had a near collision where an older couple went thru a red light and i slammed on the brakes. The EBD worked fine and stopped short of a bad collision. Car is paid off so I'm not too worried about the small niggles anymore. Any chance i can and i open it up on curves and on-ramps. So far no creaks or suspension rattles, knock on wood. Engine still runs great and no weird noises. I'm doing the motor a favour by changing the oil every 5,000 to 6,000kms as opposed to the factory recommended 8,000km oil change interval and using synthetic only. Overall the car still feels tight and engine still responsive. **Update - Apr 2020:** Car is at 144,500km
Toyota Matrix still moving forward!
fijiman,09/09/2011
Neat exterior design, but could use the upper rear spoiler like the 2010 Matrix XRS model before it. But vehicle is still rather stylish! AWD S model definitely has the upgraded 2.4 liter power of the previous Matrix XRS, the Scion XB and the previous Toyota Camry models. With 16-Valve/Dual VVT-i & 4 cyl in-line type auto transmission. Common features that are now standard with almost all of the new Toyota's are traction control, vehicle stabilizer control, ABS, EBT, & smart stop technology braking system.
See all 2 reviews of the 2011 Toyota Matrix
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Toyota Matrix features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Toyota Matrix

Used 2011 Toyota Matrix Overview

The Used 2011 Toyota Matrix is offered in the following submodels: Matrix Hatchback. Available styles include S 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Toyota Matrix?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Toyota Matrixes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Toyota Matrix for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Toyota Matrix.

Can't find a used 2011 Toyota Matrixs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Matrix for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,098.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,806.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Matrix for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,143.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,471.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Toyota Matrix?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Matrix lease specials

Related Used 2011 Toyota Matrix info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles