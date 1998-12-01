Used 2003 Toyota Matrix for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 216,129 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia
This 2003 Toyota Matrix 4dr 5dr Wagon Std Manual features a 1.8L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Manual transmission. The vehicle is Lunar Mist Metallic with a Stone Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Alloy Wheels, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mohammed Rizwan at 770-428-6000 or riz@vipkars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR38E73C124101
Stock: 124101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 74,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,500
Priced Rite Auto Sales - Lincoln / Nebraska
*Rare Find* 2003 Toyota Matrix 5-Speed 1-Owner 74k miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! CD Player, ALL WEATHER GUARD PKG, 'The Toyota Matrix is one of the most versatile compact wagons available for transporting both people and cargo.' -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player Toyota Std with Cosmic Blue Metallic exterior and Stone Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6000 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESALL WEATHER GUARD PKG windshield molding, HD heater, rear seat heat ducts, intermittent rear wiper.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com's review says 'The Toyota Matrix is one of the most versatile compact wagons available for transporting both people and cargo.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.WHY BUY FROM USWe are proud to call Lincoln home since 1987. We would like to thank our customers for making us among the highest rated dealers in Lincoln on Google reviews with 4.9 Stars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E53C161933
Stock: 161933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,721 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,998
Romeo Toyota - Glens Falls / New York
KBB.com Top 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. Only 135,721 Miles! Boasts 33 Highway MPG and 28 City MPG! This Toyota Matrix boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights-inc: airbag, seatbelt, low fuel level, door ajar, battery, check engine, oil pressure, brake & taillamp bulb failure, Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Tonneau cover.* This Toyota Matrix Features the Following Options *Temporary spare tire, Side-impact door beams, Rear torsion beam suspension, Rear cargo track system w/8 adjustable tie-down hooks & under-deck storage compartment, Pwr ventilated front disc/rear drum brakes, P205/55R16 all-season SBR tires, Lockable illuminated glovebox, Instrumentation-inc: red projector speedometer, tachometer w/LCD odometer, dual tripmeters, outside temp gauge, coolant temp gauge, fuel level gauge, Independent front Macpherson strut suspension, Illuminated entry.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Romeo Toyota of Glens Falls, 169 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 to claim your Toyota Matrix!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E33C081692
Stock: P3675A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 198,708 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
This all wheel drive 2004 Toyota Matrix XR features an impressive 1.80 Engine with a Radiant Red Exterior with a Dark Gray Fabric Interior. With only 198,708 miles this 2004 Toyota Matrix is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*STOCK# 4C276319* Toyota Direct has this 2004 Toyota Matrix XR ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2004 Toyota Matrix XR! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 31.0 Highway MPG and 26.0 City MPG! This Toyota Matrix comes Factory equipped with an impressive 1.80 engine, an 4-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Cargo Shade, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bench Seat, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Daytime Running Lights, Speed Sensitive Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes, Child Proof Locks*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 184 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Matrix XR with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR32E64C276319
Stock: 4C276319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 77,572 miles
$7,995
Kendall Subaru of Fairbanks - Fairbanks / Alaska
Kendall Fairbanks is pleased to be currently offering this 2004 Toyota Matrix Std with 77,572mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Toyota Matrix will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Toyota Matrix, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. You can tell this 2004 Toyota Matrix has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 77,572mi and appears with a showroom shine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Matrix with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR32E64C296697
Stock: QS4962A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 147,144 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,499
Arrow Motors - Linden / New Jersey
A RELIABLE AND DEPENDABLE TOYOTA PRODUCT!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E44C193015
Stock: 4C193015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,554 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$1,375 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2005 Toyota Matrix 4dr 5dr Wagon XR Automatic features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Wipers - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Matrix XR with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR30E75C437471
Stock: YC-437471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 135,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,600
Honda of Slidell - Slidell / Louisiana
This 2005 Toyota Matrix XR is offered to you for sale by Honda of Slidell . Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Toyota Matrix treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. The Matrix XR has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 135,201mi put on this Toyota. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Additionally, all customers who purchase from us receive our Honda of Slidell Preferred Customer Benefit Package. With total typical vehicle ownership discounts and reimbursements valued at almost $5,000. Go to www.hondaofslidell.com or contact Honda of Slidell for details. We also encourage you to take any of our pre-owned vehicles to your own mechanic for their mechanical inspection. We want you to BUY with CONFIDENCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Matrix XR with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E15C496450
Stock: 5C496450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 96,002 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,699
Performance Auto - Bohemia / New York
5 Speed Manual! Upgraded Stereo! Alloys! Runs and Drives Great! Come in for a Test Drive! 2005 Toyota Matrix! - OVER 150 CARS AT OUR DEALERSHIP RIGHT ON SUNRISE HIGHWAY IN BOHEMIA! REMEMBER THE PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE!! NO PREP FEES! NO DELIVERY FEES! AND OUR PRICES DO NOT NEED TO REFLECT A TRADE IN VALUE OR DOWN PAYMENT! Our Prices are the "REAL DEAL"! DON'T BE SCAMMED BY OTHERS FINEPRINT! And now please beware of the newest scam started recently, Dealers offering a "promotional price" and long as you purchase their Extended warranty at regular price! You also do NOT need to finance to get this price! A price should be exactly that, A PRICE! Performance Auto has been selling quality pre-owned automobiles since October 2000. You will feel no pressure when you enter our facility and meet one of our friendly sales representatives. All of the vehicles that we sell have to be NYS Inspected! As a Licensed New York State Dealer (Facility #7095633), we are required to provide you with a Clear Lien Free Title. As a Certified Plate program dealer, we also have the ability to issue new license plates or transfer your existing plates to your new vehicle. Please be aware of other "so called dealers" that are selling vehicles on Long Island and using "out of state" dealer licenses to avoid inspecting vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E75C428671
Stock: 428671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 261,717 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia
This 2005 Toyota Matrix 4dr 5dr Wagon XR Automatic features a 1.8L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Phantom Gray Pearl with a Dark Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Alloy Wheels, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 770-428-6000 or Leads@vipkars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Matrix XR with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E85C408221
Stock: 408221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- 175,828 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,799
Charlotte Auto Group - Monroe / North Carolina
*LIMITED TIME* COVID-19 CLEARANCE PRICING, PLUS CERTIFICATION WITH WARRANTY AT NO CHARGE FOR CUSTOMERS ON ALL ELIGIBLE INVENTORY. ((CERTIFIED NATIONWIDE WARRANTY)) BEAUTIFUL 2005 TOYOTA MATRIX RWD... CLEAN CARFAX 2-OWNER W/175K MILES...SILVER EXTERIOR WITH CLEAN GRAY INTERIOR. POWER WINDOWS, DOORLOCKS & MIRROS...NICE NEWER TIRES AND ALLOY WHEELS ALL AROUND....JUST A NICE LITTLE CAR...WOULD MAKE AN EXCELLENT FIRST VEHICLE FOR A STUDENT OR SOMEONE WHO NEEDS A RELIABLE TOYOTA CAR TO GET FROM A TO B... Why would you not purchase from a Dealer that stands behind their vehicles, who is a Carfax Advantage Dealer, and a Dealer with an A+ from BBB. For more information or to schedule a test drive please call Michelle @1-888-322-8532. If you go to our website http://www.charlotteautogroup.com/ we provide a complete FREE CARFAX report on all our vehicles, to our
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Matrix with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR32E65C550684
Stock: 14235B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,770 miles
$5,999
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
SummaryWe'll be happy to send you additional pictures, provide a free CARFAX report and our service history of what we've done to prepare this vehicle for its next owner. Just ask. Please call ahead TOLL FREE (888) 795-9398 for details or to check availability. We'll be happy to answer any questions. It's worth the call or email. Fully serviced in our award winning West Hills Auto Plex service department. All our cars go through a rigorous service inspection that rivals the Manufacturer Certified Program. You can be confident that every used car we sell will be trouble free and reliable! Because if it's not, WE WON'T SELL IT!!!Vehicle DetailsWith having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,this model won't let you down. This Toyota Matrix is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements.EquipmentThis vehicle has a 1.8 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. This 2005 Toyota Matrix ZZE130L emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. This small SUV will zip through traffic.Additional InformationA qualified Heartland Toyota sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E95C330757
Stock: ET8524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 180,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Blair / Nebraska
KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $5,000. Only 179,992 Miles! Delivers 34 Highway MPG and 28 City MPG! This Toyota Matrix delivers a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Washer-linked variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist cycle, Warning lights-inc: airbag, seatbelt, low fuel level, door ajar, battery, check engine, oil pressure, brake & taillamp bulb failure, scheduled maintenance indicator, Variable speed-sensing pwr rack & pinion steering.*This Toyota Matrix Comes Equipped with These Options *Tonneau cover, Temporary spare tire, Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side-impact door beams, Red projection instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer w/LCD odometer, dual tripmeters, outside temp/coolant temp/fuel level gauges, Rear torsion beam suspension, Rear outboard 3-point seatbelts & center lap belt w/Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR), Rear cargo track system w/(8) adjustable tie-down hooks & under-deck storage compartment, Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down & retained pwr features, Pwr ventilated front disc brakes, rear drum brakes.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Woodhouse Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Blair located at 2171 U.S. 30, Blair, NE 68008 can get you a dependable Matrix today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Matrix XR with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E05C381726
Stock: D201484B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 229,176 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,800
Toyota of Muskegon - Muskegon / Michigan
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC VEHICLE. THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS. NOT LOOKING TO PAY TOP PRICE FOR A TOP CONDITION VEHICLE? HERE IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE A VEHICLE AT A LOW PRICE. THIS VEHICLE WAS SOMEONE'S DAILY DRIVER RIGHT UP TO WHEN THEY TRADED IT IN!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Matrix XR with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR32E35C363371
Stock: S200963C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 200,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
DCH Honda of Temecula - Temecula / California
White 2006 Toyota Matrix FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC GREAT LOW PRICED vehicle at a GREAT VALUE! This vehicle has passed our DCH safety inspection, has been smogged, and is priced right to save you money. Please Don't buy from someone you don't know ...come check out DCH Hondaâ s "Economy" vehicles priced super low. PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION... SMOGGED AND READY TO GO! The Brakes and Tires are fine, the oil and filters are done, and our dealership didn't spend a bunch of money doing things to make this unit too expensive! JUST A BASIC SAFETY TO SAVE YOU MONEY!! AFFORDABLE and AVAILABLE right here at DCH Honda in Temecula!! Please call our Internet Sales Manager at 951/491-2322 to make sure this vehicle is available for you when you want to come in. We at DCH Honda want to make sure we provide you a professional and hassle-free experience. We have this vehicle, along with several other "Economical" units, offered at super low prices. Many of our customers are shopping for an affordable cash vehicle in the $3,000-$9,000 price range so we have several at all times to choose from. We appreciate your business and the opportunity to help you get an affordable vehicle. Some of our used non-Honda vehicles may be subject to unrepaired campaigns/safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Recent Arrival! 28/34 City/Highway MPG Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32EX6C591784
Stock: HT020931B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 118,217 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2006 Toyota Matrix XRNO ACCIDENT!SUNROOF! AWD!2006 Toyota Matrix is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'Versatile and affordable, the 2006 Toyota Matrix is one of the best compact wagons for hauling people and cargo in its price class.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Versatile cargo area- roomy rear seats- good gas mileage- generous standard equipment list- availability of all-wheel drive and stability control.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix XR with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR30E16C556400
Stock: 12-1998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
Koons Arlington Toyota - Arlington / Virginia
2006 Toyota Matrix Radiant Red ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ABS brakes, Deluxe AM/FM CD Radio w/4 Speakers, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1LR32E36C563314
Stock: 00004911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 149,420 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,465
Sheehy Buick GMC - Hagerstown / Maryland
You will not find pre-owned vehicles this new and prices this low anywhere. Sheehy Hagerstown brings peace of mind to used car buying. Offering every customer a stress free, up front one LOW PRICE. We believe in safety and reliability comes first. Assuring every vehicle meets all SAFETY and MECHANICAL inspections prior to sale. Simply, because a vehicle is used, it doesn't mean it shouldn't be reliable. When you buy our used cars we offer 3 DAY money back guarantee as well as a standard warranty with every purchase. Providing our customers with a satisfied shopping experience the first time.Hurry into SHEEHY HAGERSTOWN for our best deals, before someone else does. Sheehy offers VIP options with every pre-owned vehicle. Become a VIP member today and earn VIP bucks toward purchases and service needs. Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Hagerstown only! All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- It's Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass MD inspection. See Sheehy (Auto Mall) for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E16C572833
Stock: WIP3342B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
