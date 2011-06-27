Vehicle overview

Despite a refresh last year and continued focus on practicality and comfort, the desirability the Toyota Matrix once enjoyed is beginning to wane. For about a decade, the Matrix has been a convincingly sporty, reasonably fuel-efficient four-door hatchback with the promise of Toyota reliability. It still meets most of those criteria, but newer and more efficient competitors have improved on the Matrix formula.

The 2012 Toyota Matrix still has a lot going for it, however. Since the sportiest XRS version was retired a few years ago, the Matrix has taken on a more domesticated role. What remains is a mechanically sound, versatile, large-volume hatchback based on the architecture of the ubiquitous Toyota Corolla. That means a smooth engine and a comfortable ride. Inside, there's a respectable amount of cargo capacity behind the rear seats, yet folding both the second row as well as the front passenger seat down expands that capacity with a truly flat floor to near-compact SUV dimensions. You can also get all-wheel drive, something not commonly offered for this segment.

The main issue we have with the 2012 Toyota Matrix is that other, small-on-the-outside but large-on-the-inside hatchbacks have debuted the past few years, and most outdo the Matrix in one or more areas. The Honda Fit is the versatility champ, while the Ford Focus hatchback is more upscale and enjoyable to drive. You might also want to look at the redesigned Subaru Impreza for its all-wheel drive or the Kia Forte hatchback for its impressive feature content. The Matrix might have been a pioneer, but these days we think most shoppers will be happier with one of its more up-to-date rivals.