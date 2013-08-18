Used 2013 Toyota Matrix
Edmunds' Expert Review
Pros
Cons
-
- Pleasant ride
- intuitive controls
- roomy backseat
- flat load floor
- available all-wheel drive.
Read what other owners think about the 2013 Toyota Matrix.
I bought the 2013 car used a couple of months in 2015. Sharp looking car. Back seats fold flat and are off set 60/40 so you can put down part of the back seats to accommodate longer cargo. 360 view is more limited, so "blind spots" are present. The driver's seat is a "pump" mechanism that needs to be adjusted once a week. Turning radius is awesome. No problems so far with engine or brakes. I've enjoyed this car and hope to drive it for 15-20 years.
I just think that it could use a lot of work, for example: My dear old mum tried getting in the car (she's skinny), but she almost twisted her ankle trying to get in (she's also healthy), BECAUSE of the design. I am terribly upset, also it's not comfortable. I can't even explain it all. Despise my own car!!!!!
I walked in to the dealer and bought this right off the lot. I have owned Toyotas in the past and knew this would be reliable like the others. I have the convenience package with auto, A/C, Bluetooth audio system. It would have been nice if this package came with heated seats but the side mirrors are heated. So far, after 4 months, it's been great. I drive 45 minutes into work each day and this car is a pleasure to drive on the highway and great to park. There are a few blind spots near the front window pillars where I feel the side mirrors get in the way. The radio is a plus as it connects to Ipod, blackberry etc and handsfree function is great!
Features & Specs
|L 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|132 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|158 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr Hatchback
2.4L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|158 hp @ 6000 rpm
|L 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|26 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Toyota Matrix a good car?
Is the Toyota Matrix reliable?
Is the 2013 Toyota Matrix a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2013 Toyota Matrix?
The least-expensive 2013 Toyota Matrix is the 2013 Toyota Matrix L 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,275.
Other versions include:
- L 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $20,115
- S 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $22,415
- S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $21,455
- L 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $19,275
- S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $20,265
What are the different models of Toyota Matrix?
Used 2013 Toyota Matrix Overview
The Used 2013 Toyota Matrix is offered in the following submodels: Matrix Hatchback. Available styles include L 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A), L 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2013 Toyota Matrix?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 Toyota Matrix and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2013 Matrix 3.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
