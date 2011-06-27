2008 Toyota Matrix Review
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable ride, roomy backseat, versatile cargo area, impressive fuel economy
- Modest low-end power, important features like ABS and side airbags remain optional.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although it represents the sixth year of the model cycle, the 2008 Toyota Matrix is one of the most versatile compact wagons available for transporting both people and cargo. The growing field of worthy competitors is worth a look, however, and consumers should note that a redesigned Matrix is coming next year.
Vehicle overview
Although it was initially marketed as a fun, youthful five-door hatchback, the Toyota Matrix soon settled into a more practical market niche patronized by an older audience. This is a small, affordable wagon with a surprisingly comfortable and versatile interior. It's capable of carrying mountain bikes and long boards, but from the perspective of most Matrix buyers, its ability to handle convertible car seats and eight bags of groceries is the greater feat. Even though the 2008 Toyota Matrix is among the older entries in its class, it remains a safe bet for a compact wagon.
The Matrix is a hatchback/wagon version of Toyota's Corolla sedan. (A near identical version, the Vibe, is also sold by Pontiac.) Although the Matrix is 7 inches shorter than the Corolla from nose to tail, it's taller and wider. This opens up an extra 6 cubic feet of passenger volume, along with considerably more cargo space. As a result, the Matrix easily accommodates a couple of adults in the backseat. If it's cargo you're worried about, both rear seats and the front passenger seat fold completely flat to swallow items up to 8 feet in length with the rear hatch closed. For added utility, the Matrix features an easily cleaned plastic cargo floor and in-floor cargo tracks with adjustable tie-down points.
Overall, the 2008 Toyota Matrix offers a satisfying solution for people with varying needs. It's affordable, fuel-efficient, well-built, generally pleasant to drive, and above all, roomy. That said, it doesn't come close to matching the Mazda 3 or Subaru Impreza for pure driving fun, and other small wagons and hatchbacks like the Scion xB, Chevrolet HHR and Dodge Caliber have various advantages in terms of feature content. Further, consumers needing a genuine kid hauler might prefer the Kia Rondo or Mazda 5, as both offer a third-row seat. In addition to trying the competition, consumers should keep in mind that a redesigned and more powerful Matrix is due out in the first half of the 2008 calendar year.
2008 Toyota Matrix models
The 2008 Toyota Matrix is a front-wheel-drive compact wagon available in two trim levels: base and XR. The standard Matrix includes 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning and a CD player, but you'll need to visit the options list to get desirable features like a rear window wiper and power windows, mirrors and locks. The Matrix XR has these conveniences, along with keyless entry, a 115-volt power outlet and body-color door handles, as standard.
Cruise control, an alarm system, rear-seat heater ducts (part of the All Weather Package) and alloy wheels are optional on both trim levels. On the XR, those wheels can be either 16 or 17 inches in diameter. Other XR-only options include a moonroof and an upgraded JBL sound system with an in-dash CD changer.
2008 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Every Toyota Matrix is equipped with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine generating 126 horsepower and 122 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional on both trim levels. Despite offering the least power in its class, the Matrix keeps up with most rivals. Equipped with the manual gearbox, it takes about 9 seconds to hit 60 mph. EPA fuel economy estimates for 2008 are above average at 26 mpg city/33 mpg highway for manual-transmission cars and 25 mpg city/31 mpg highway for cars with automatics.
Safety
Antilock brakes are optional on all 2008 Toyota Matrix wagons, as are front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A stability- and traction-control system is another safety option to consider, but it's offered only on cars with automatic transmissions. In frontal crash testing conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Toyota Matrix earned a perfect five stars for driver protection and four stars for the front passenger. When equipped with the optional side airbags, the Matrix received five stars for front-occupant protection and four stars for the rear. Without these airbags, it received only three stars for front-occupant protection.
Driving
Despite outward appearances or advertising hyperbole, most drivers won't find the Matrix to be an especially fun-filled ride. Acceleration is fine around town and on the highway, but the wagon's modest low-end torque is apparent on uphill grades. Still, cars with the manual transmission respond to a little more whip. Handling dynamics aren't overly impressive either, but will be acceptable if you're merely seeking an affordable and versatile grocery-getter as opposed to a serious driving machine. Those who commute or take longer road trips should find the Matrix's smooth and comfortable ride to their liking.
Interior
The 2008 Toyota Matrix offers a pleasant interior design with a simple control layout, solid quality materials and above-average fit and finish for this segment. Taller drivers might find the wagon's propped-up driving position a bit unnatural, but the rear seat is roomy and adults should be reasonably comfortable. Those who carry cargo will find that the Matrix functions much like a small SUV. The rear hatch opens skyward and the rear glass can be raised independently to allow surfboards to hang out the back. In addition, the cargo area and rear seatbacks are trimmed in low-maintenance plastic, and a pair of in-floor cargo tracks incorporate eight adjustable tie-down hooks. For protecting valuables, a hidden storage compartment resides underneath the floor. The 60/40-split rear seats and front passenger seat can be folded flat, expanding cargo room to more than 53 cubic feet -- a solid number for the small wagon class.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2008 Toyota Matrix.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Matrix
Related Used 2008 Toyota Matrix info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner