  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Matrix
  4. Used 2008 Toyota Matrix
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(37)
Appraise this car

2008 Toyota Matrix Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride, roomy backseat, versatile cargo area, impressive fuel economy
  • Modest low-end power, important features like ABS and side airbags remain optional.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Toyota Matrix for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price
$4,900
Used Matrix for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it represents the sixth year of the model cycle, the 2008 Toyota Matrix is one of the most versatile compact wagons available for transporting both people and cargo. The growing field of worthy competitors is worth a look, however, and consumers should note that a redesigned Matrix is coming next year.

Vehicle overview

Although it was initially marketed as a fun, youthful five-door hatchback, the Toyota Matrix soon settled into a more practical market niche patronized by an older audience. This is a small, affordable wagon with a surprisingly comfortable and versatile interior. It's capable of carrying mountain bikes and long boards, but from the perspective of most Matrix buyers, its ability to handle convertible car seats and eight bags of groceries is the greater feat. Even though the 2008 Toyota Matrix is among the older entries in its class, it remains a safe bet for a compact wagon.

The Matrix is a hatchback/wagon version of Toyota's Corolla sedan. (A near identical version, the Vibe, is also sold by Pontiac.) Although the Matrix is 7 inches shorter than the Corolla from nose to tail, it's taller and wider. This opens up an extra 6 cubic feet of passenger volume, along with considerably more cargo space. As a result, the Matrix easily accommodates a couple of adults in the backseat. If it's cargo you're worried about, both rear seats and the front passenger seat fold completely flat to swallow items up to 8 feet in length with the rear hatch closed. For added utility, the Matrix features an easily cleaned plastic cargo floor and in-floor cargo tracks with adjustable tie-down points.

Overall, the 2008 Toyota Matrix offers a satisfying solution for people with varying needs. It's affordable, fuel-efficient, well-built, generally pleasant to drive, and above all, roomy. That said, it doesn't come close to matching the Mazda 3 or Subaru Impreza for pure driving fun, and other small wagons and hatchbacks like the Scion xB, Chevrolet HHR and Dodge Caliber have various advantages in terms of feature content. Further, consumers needing a genuine kid hauler might prefer the Kia Rondo or Mazda 5, as both offer a third-row seat. In addition to trying the competition, consumers should keep in mind that a redesigned and more powerful Matrix is due out in the first half of the 2008 calendar year.

2008 Toyota Matrix models

The 2008 Toyota Matrix is a front-wheel-drive compact wagon available in two trim levels: base and XR. The standard Matrix includes 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning and a CD player, but you'll need to visit the options list to get desirable features like a rear window wiper and power windows, mirrors and locks. The Matrix XR has these conveniences, along with keyless entry, a 115-volt power outlet and body-color door handles, as standard.

Cruise control, an alarm system, rear-seat heater ducts (part of the All Weather Package) and alloy wheels are optional on both trim levels. On the XR, those wheels can be either 16 or 17 inches in diameter. Other XR-only options include a moonroof and an upgraded JBL sound system with an in-dash CD changer.

2008 Highlights

Heading into a redesign for 2009, Toyota makes no changes to the Matrix this year.

Performance & mpg

Every Toyota Matrix is equipped with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine generating 126 horsepower and 122 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional on both trim levels. Despite offering the least power in its class, the Matrix keeps up with most rivals. Equipped with the manual gearbox, it takes about 9 seconds to hit 60 mph. EPA fuel economy estimates for 2008 are above average at 26 mpg city/33 mpg highway for manual-transmission cars and 25 mpg city/31 mpg highway for cars with automatics.

Safety

Antilock brakes are optional on all 2008 Toyota Matrix wagons, as are front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A stability- and traction-control system is another safety option to consider, but it's offered only on cars with automatic transmissions. In frontal crash testing conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Toyota Matrix earned a perfect five stars for driver protection and four stars for the front passenger. When equipped with the optional side airbags, the Matrix received five stars for front-occupant protection and four stars for the rear. Without these airbags, it received only three stars for front-occupant protection.

Driving

Despite outward appearances or advertising hyperbole, most drivers won't find the Matrix to be an especially fun-filled ride. Acceleration is fine around town and on the highway, but the wagon's modest low-end torque is apparent on uphill grades. Still, cars with the manual transmission respond to a little more whip. Handling dynamics aren't overly impressive either, but will be acceptable if you're merely seeking an affordable and versatile grocery-getter as opposed to a serious driving machine. Those who commute or take longer road trips should find the Matrix's smooth and comfortable ride to their liking.

Interior

The 2008 Toyota Matrix offers a pleasant interior design with a simple control layout, solid quality materials and above-average fit and finish for this segment. Taller drivers might find the wagon's propped-up driving position a bit unnatural, but the rear seat is roomy and adults should be reasonably comfortable. Those who carry cargo will find that the Matrix functions much like a small SUV. The rear hatch opens skyward and the rear glass can be raised independently to allow surfboards to hang out the back. In addition, the cargo area and rear seatbacks are trimmed in low-maintenance plastic, and a pair of in-floor cargo tracks incorporate eight adjustable tie-down hooks. For protecting valuables, a hidden storage compartment resides underneath the floor. The 60/40-split rear seats and front passenger seat can be folded flat, expanding cargo room to more than 53 cubic feet -- a solid number for the small wagon class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Toyota Matrix.

5(67%)
4(22%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.5
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So far, so good
satisfied9,06/22/2011
Driven it for 2 weeks and it's OK so far. 1) It has adequate acceleration despite having only a 1.8L engine (no cargo/people). 2) Dashboard gauges OK except reading speed gets a little fuzzy when between 60 & 80 (only in increments of 20) so you may have to glance at it more then once (distracting) if you don't want to go over the limit. 3) Location of transmission stick is too close to climate control knobs especially when in park (no hand room) 4) Daylight running headlights (dashboard light) always on which I found annoying/confusing but getting use to. Considering getting it disabled if I go with better bulbs for night driving. 5) Noisy/feel road when driving - tolerable
Matrix Fan
Eric B.,10/27/2015
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
I'm 6'3" 240lbs and this car fits me very well shockingly. I have Arthritis in my knees so leg room is important for me, the matrix fits me perfect. I needed good gas mileage and storage to take IT equipment to and from clients. The Matrix fit the bill. My only down side I can live with is lack of any power. The 1.8L 1ZZ-FE motor will have to downshift two gears on the highway going up hills. The noise in the cabin on a scale of 1 thru 10 (1 being a Cadillac and 10 being a 747 spooling up), the matrix is a solid 5. Not horrible but definitely no money was invested in sound deadening materials in it. Rip your door panels of and add dynomat. sound insulation (adds weight but turns the car into a solid 2 :) Mine is the 2008 Matrix Base. I was shocked anti-lock brakes were optional on this year. The ride is nice for the class the car is in. I love it over all.
POOR RIDE QUALITY
animalshack252,02/24/2010
Bought car with 20K in june 09 now has 85K february 10 car has been reliable and good for delivery purposes, not comfortable to ride in at all would not buy another, goes through brakes more than average vehicle, think next time i will go back to honda. this car stinks in the snow so don't buy if you have to climb hills
Mighty Matrix
Larry Brixey,03/10/2010
We bought our Matrix because my wife fell in love with the design. After test driving it, we were sold on the leg and headroom. It was sluggish getting onto the freeway, so i went down to the local auto parts store and got a K&N air filter and it made an extreme difference. It has immediate acceleration and getting on the freeway is not a problem whatsoever! We are getting 35 MPG and it runs like a Toyota should. I would Highly recommend the K&N Air Filter! It makes a BIG difference.
See all 37 reviews of the 2008 Toyota Matrix
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Toyota Matrix features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2008 Toyota Matrix

Used 2008 Toyota Matrix Overview

The Used 2008 Toyota Matrix is offered in the following submodels: Matrix Hatchback. Available styles include XR 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), XR 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Toyota Matrix?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Toyota Matrix trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Toyota Matrix XR is priced between $4,900 and$4,900 with odometer readings between 168765 and168765 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Toyota Matrixes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Toyota Matrix for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 Matrixes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 168765 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Toyota Matrix.

Can't find a used 2008 Toyota Matrixs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Matrix for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,779.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,379.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Matrix for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,330.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,942.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Toyota Matrix?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Matrix lease specials

Related Used 2008 Toyota Matrix info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles