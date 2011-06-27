Vehicle overview

Although it was initially marketed as a fun, youthful five-door hatchback, the Toyota Matrix soon settled into a more practical market niche patronized by an older audience. This is a small, affordable wagon with a surprisingly comfortable and versatile interior. It's capable of carrying mountain bikes and long boards, but from the perspective of most Matrix buyers, its ability to handle convertible car seats and eight bags of groceries is the greater feat. Even though the 2008 Toyota Matrix is among the older entries in its class, it remains a safe bet for a compact wagon.

The Matrix is a hatchback/wagon version of Toyota's Corolla sedan. (A near identical version, the Vibe, is also sold by Pontiac.) Although the Matrix is 7 inches shorter than the Corolla from nose to tail, it's taller and wider. This opens up an extra 6 cubic feet of passenger volume, along with considerably more cargo space. As a result, the Matrix easily accommodates a couple of adults in the backseat. If it's cargo you're worried about, both rear seats and the front passenger seat fold completely flat to swallow items up to 8 feet in length with the rear hatch closed. For added utility, the Matrix features an easily cleaned plastic cargo floor and in-floor cargo tracks with adjustable tie-down points.

Overall, the 2008 Toyota Matrix offers a satisfying solution for people with varying needs. It's affordable, fuel-efficient, well-built, generally pleasant to drive, and above all, roomy. That said, it doesn't come close to matching the Mazda 3 or Subaru Impreza for pure driving fun, and other small wagons and hatchbacks like the Scion xB, Chevrolet HHR and Dodge Caliber have various advantages in terms of feature content. Further, consumers needing a genuine kid hauler might prefer the Kia Rondo or Mazda 5, as both offer a third-row seat. In addition to trying the competition, consumers should keep in mind that a redesigned and more powerful Matrix is due out in the first half of the 2008 calendar year.