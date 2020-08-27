Used 2012 Toyota Matrix for Sale Near Me
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
- 55,237 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,988$389 Below Market
- 60,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,388
- 78,796 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,792
- 85,352 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,395
- 92,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 50,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
- 147,841 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,800
- 61,742 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
- 98,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,250$1,008 Below Market
- 59,961 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,858$1,636 Below Market
- 104,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$1,151 Below Market
- 97,547 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,985$1,445 Below Market
- 51,152 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
- 89,109 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,599
- 134,462 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,845
- 133,327 miles
$7,250
- 91,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,988
jimbob_seeker,09/29/2012
2012 Matrix 4speed auto/1.8L bought new. Logged 1,600miles and so far and I like it. Ride is firm but pleasant. If tires are over-inflated, the ride can be harsh Excellent cargo room with the rear seats folded down. Decent acceleration, smooth, stable and quieter than I expected on the freeway. The steering does not provide as much road feel as I would like but it's quite acceptable. On 1st tank of gas I got 28.7 MPG (US) [8.2 L/100Km] driving around the 'burbs'. I noticed an occasional buzzing sound from the interior trim close to the passenger A-pillar. This is only complaint I have so far. With the cooler fall weather, the sound is hardly noticeable Would buy again.
