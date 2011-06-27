Vehicle overview

Based on the Corolla platform, the 2007 Toyota Matrix aims to combine the interior functionality and flexibility of a small SUV with the driving characteristics of a sporty compact car. It's part of a growing list of sporty and affordable four-door hatchbacks/wagons like the Chevrolet HHR, Chrysler PT Cruiser, Dodge Caliber and Mazda 3 hatchback.

On the outside, the Toyota Matrix has a more angular front fascia, including its own grille, headlights and taillights. And while the Corolla has a traditional, smooth-bodied profile, the Matrix benefits from a little more style, with an S-shaped character line that breaks up what would otherwise be a rather boxy side.

The Matrix stands tall -- 5 inches taller than the Corolla -- which gives the cabin a spacious feel. This also allows it to accommodate adults comfortably in the backseat. For carrying cargo, the Matrix features a durable plastic cargo floor with built-in tracks and adjustable tie-down points. What's more, both the rear seats and the front passenger seat fold perfectly flat to allow owners to transport items up to 8 feet in length.

We're convinced that the 2007 Toyota Matrix would be a satisfying choice for many people. It rides comfortably, handles decently and has plenty of room in the rear for friends, children or cargo. True, it's not as sporty or as fun as the Mazda 3 (especially with this year's discontinuation of the sporty XRS trim), but it is one of the best small wagons in its class in terms of value, build quality and features. Alternately, if you like slightly more American styling, opt for the Pontiac Vibe, as it shares much of the Matrix's mechanicals but has a distinct Pontiac look.