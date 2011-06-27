  1. Home
2007 Toyota Matrix Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride, roomy backseat, versatile cargo area, impressive fuel economy.
  • Antilock brakes and stability control cost extra, mediocre acceleration.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Versatile and affordable, the 2007 Toyota Matrix is still one of the best compact wagons in its price class for hauling people and cargo.

Vehicle overview

Based on the Corolla platform, the 2007 Toyota Matrix aims to combine the interior functionality and flexibility of a small SUV with the driving characteristics of a sporty compact car. It's part of a growing list of sporty and affordable four-door hatchbacks/wagons like the Chevrolet HHR, Chrysler PT Cruiser, Dodge Caliber and Mazda 3 hatchback.

On the outside, the Toyota Matrix has a more angular front fascia, including its own grille, headlights and taillights. And while the Corolla has a traditional, smooth-bodied profile, the Matrix benefits from a little more style, with an S-shaped character line that breaks up what would otherwise be a rather boxy side.

The Matrix stands tall -- 5 inches taller than the Corolla -- which gives the cabin a spacious feel. This also allows it to accommodate adults comfortably in the backseat. For carrying cargo, the Matrix features a durable plastic cargo floor with built-in tracks and adjustable tie-down points. What's more, both the rear seats and the front passenger seat fold perfectly flat to allow owners to transport items up to 8 feet in length.

We're convinced that the 2007 Toyota Matrix would be a satisfying choice for many people. It rides comfortably, handles decently and has plenty of room in the rear for friends, children or cargo. True, it's not as sporty or as fun as the Mazda 3 (especially with this year's discontinuation of the sporty XRS trim), but it is one of the best small wagons in its class in terms of value, build quality and features. Alternately, if you like slightly more American styling, opt for the Pontiac Vibe, as it shares much of the Matrix's mechanicals but has a distinct Pontiac look.

2007 Toyota Matrix models

The 2007 Toyota Matrix compact wagon is available in two trim levels: base and XR. Base-level cars have the necessities such as air-conditioning and a CD player, but most of the worthwhile features are optional. Go with the XR to get standard power locks and windows, keyless entry, a 115-volt power outlet and a rear wiper. Options depending on trim level include 16- or 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, an all-weather package, a moonroof and a JBL premium sound system with CD changer. There's also a special Matrix M-Theory package for the XR. Available with the Speedway Blue exterior paint only, it includes special 17-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a front strut tower brace and four-wheel disc brakes.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, Toyota has discontinued the sporty XRS trim level and the all-wheel-drive models.

Performance & mpg

The Toyota Matrix comes with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. The engine makes 126 horsepower and 122 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. EPA estimates Matrix fuel economy at 30 city/36 highway for cars equipped with a manual and 29 city/34 highway for cars with an automatic transmission.

Safety

ABS is optional on all 2007 Toyota Matrix wagons. The M-Theory adds four-wheel disc brakes; otherwise, the Matrix comes with rear drums. Seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and full-length side curtain airbags are optional across the line. Stability control is another worthwhile option, but it's offered only on the XR and only with an automatic transmission. In NHTSA crash testing, the Toyota Matrix earned five stars (the best score possible) for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for the front passenger. For side impacts, a Matrix without side airbags received three stars for front-passenger protection and four stars for rear-passenger protection.

Driving

Despite Toyota's claims, the Matrix isn't particularly sporty. Acceleration is only average, but the manual transmission cars do give a little extra snap. Handling, too, is modest but should be fine for most customers who are looking for a maneuverable suburban runabout as opposed to a serious sport wagon. The Matrix's ride quality is smooth and comfortable, making it a fine choice for commutes and road trips.

Interior

The 2007 Toyota Matrix offers an attractive interior design with a simple control layout. Most materials are of solid quality, and fit and finish is typically above average for this class. The driving position can be a bit awkward for taller drivers, but the rear seat is roomy and comfortable and even adults will be content to ride in back. In terms of cargo-carrying ability, the Matrix is similar to a small SUV. The rear hatch opens upward, and the rear glass can be raised independently. The main cargo area and rear seatbacks are unapologetically coated in hard plastic, the idea being that it's a lot easier to clean dirt and mud off one long expanse of plastic than out of matted carpet. A special cargo-floor track features eight adjustable tie-down hooks. Underneath the floor is a hidden storage compartment. The 60/40-split rear seats can be folded flat, thereby expanding cargo room to 53.2 cubic feet. The front passenger seat also folds forward, allowing items more than 8 feet long to be carried with the tailgate closed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Matrix.

5(68%)
4(23%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
70 reviews
See all 70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love My Matrix
N Weedit,10/30/2015
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
I have been driving my Matrix for over eight years. It is a fun little car to drive and is very comfortable and roomy for a small car. There have been very few problems with the car and is very economical to drive. I don't know why they stopped making the car. I would buy another one in a minute if available
6 years and going strong!
matrixrocks,08/04/2014
I needed a reliable car and definitely found one in the matrix. Have owned it for 6+ years and never spent much money on it, except for maintenance every 6 months or so (oil, tire rotation). It's not a sports car, kinda slow, but it takes you from A to B without worries and at a low cost. I get about 28mi/Gal overall. Love that I can flatten all the seats and fir big stuff in the car. Very satisfied with my purchase, and now that it's paid off, couldn't be happier!
5 speed Matrix
BEADIE,11/09/2006
The Matrix is a Corolla wagon and is very similar to the Dodge Vibe. It has been a fun car to drive. What it lacks in power it makes up for in gas mileage. The interior of the hatch-back trunk is plastic so things can easily slide around. There are nets but we bought a mat that has helped to keep things from sliding around.
What a great car!
rollcar,12/27/2006
I have two kids, and this car fits my family perfectly. Cavernous? No, but plenty large for a family of four and everything that travels with it. I love the comfortable seats, the high seating position, the interior space (headroom in particular) and the incredible gas mileage. You won't find a better value in this price range, all things considered.
See all 70 reviews of the 2007 Toyota Matrix
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota Matrix features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2007 Toyota Matrix Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Matrix is offered in the following submodels: Matrix Hatchback. Available styles include XR 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), XR 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

