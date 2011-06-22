Used 2008 Toyota Matrix for Sale Near Me
117 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 90,600 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 24,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,950
- 213,731 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499
- 104,433 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 190,112 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 120,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995$1,567 Below Market
- 168,932 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,490$1,633 Below Market
- 114,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,449 Below Market
- 173,963 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500$1,296 Below Market
- 184,399 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,983$711 Below Market
- 125,646 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,300$926 Below Market
- 84,129 miles
$6,999$1,624 Below Market
- 95,700 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$1,326 Below Market
- 101,948 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,994$975 Below Market
- 102,969 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,950$1,173 Below Market
- 144,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,599
- 173,204 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,711$1,108 Below Market
- 135,294 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,800$1,315 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Matrix searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Matrix
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Matrix
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.537 Reviews
Report abuse
satisfied9,06/22/2011
Driven it for 2 weeks and it's OK so far. 1) It has adequate acceleration despite having only a 1.8L engine (no cargo/people). 2) Dashboard gauges OK except reading speed gets a little fuzzy when between 60 & 80 (only in increments of 20) so you may have to glance at it more then once (distracting) if you don't want to go over the limit. 3) Location of transmission stick is too close to climate control knobs especially when in park (no hand room) 4) Daylight running headlights (dashboard light) always on which I found annoying/confusing but getting use to. Considering getting it disabled if I go with better bulbs for night driving. 5) Noisy/feel road when driving - tolerable
Related Toyota Matrix info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac STS 2010
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2012
- Used Audi RS 5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2014
- Used Lincoln MKT 2011
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2012
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom 2015
- Used Land Rover LR2 2013
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2013
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2012
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2011
- Used BMW X6 M 2012
- Used Toyota Prius c 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Charleston WV
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Long Beach CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Jackson MS
- Used Toyota GR Supra Hollywood FL
- Used Toyota Avalon Fargo ND
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Eugene OR
- Used Toyota Camry Tallahassee FL
- Used Toyota GR Supra Ashburn VA
- Used Toyota Camry Louisville KY
- Used Toyota C-HR Omaha NE
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News