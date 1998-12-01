Used 2004 Toyota Matrix for Sale Near Me

117 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Matrix Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 117 listings
  • 2004 Toyota Matrix XR in Red
    used

    2004 Toyota Matrix XR

    198,708 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Matrix in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Toyota Matrix

    77,572 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Matrix in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Matrix

    147,144 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,499

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Matrix XR in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Matrix XR

    166,554 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $1,375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Matrix XR in Gray
    used

    2005 Toyota Matrix XR

    135,201 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,600

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Matrix
    used

    2005 Toyota Matrix

    96,002 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,699

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Matrix XR in Gray
    used

    2005 Toyota Matrix XR

    261,717 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Matrix
    used

    2003 Toyota Matrix

    216,129 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Matrix
    used

    2003 Toyota Matrix

    74,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Matrix in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Toyota Matrix

    135,721 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Matrix in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Matrix

    175,828 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,799

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Matrix in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota Matrix

    167,770 miles

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Matrix XR in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Matrix XR

    180,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Matrix XR in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Matrix XR

    229,176 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,800

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix in White
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix

    200,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix XR
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix XR

    118,217 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix in Red
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix

    90,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Matrix
    used

    2006 Toyota Matrix

    149,420 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,465

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Matrix searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 117 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Matrix
  4. Used 2004 Toyota Matrix

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Matrix

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Matrix
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8280 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 280 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (0%)
Amazing car all around
Michael,12/23/2015
XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I've never owned a car I liked better. In fact, when kids came along and we needed to upsize one of our cars to a mini-van, I traded in my newer Honda Civic which had a lot fewer miles. The Matrix had proven itself a better car all around. This car is very comfortable for someone under 6 feet tall. It's robust, has tons of cargo space and gets good gas milage 30 mpg hwy. I use mine to commute 50 miles to work everyday and another 50 miles back home. Last time I checked it had about 240,000 miles on the odometer.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Matrix
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Matrix info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings