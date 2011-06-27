2005 Toyota Matrix Review
Pros & Cons
- Versatile cargo area, roomy rear seats, good gas mileage, generous standard equipment list, availability of all-wheel drive and stability control.
- Modest torque output, less fun to drive than its styling suggests.
List Price
$11,989
Edmunds' Expert Review
Versatile and affordable, the Matrix is the best compact wagon for hauling people and cargo in its price class.
2005 Highlights
The Matrix receives a revised front bumper, taillights and grille to freshen up the exterior, along with a new audio head unit design, optional side curtain airbags and other minor interior changes. Stability control is also newly optional.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Matrix.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Greg,07/05/2008
This may be the best car I've ever owned. Very well designed from an ergonomic standpoint. I now have 147000 miles on it and haven't spent a nickel on it for maintenance beyond the obvious (oil changes, brakes, tires and the like). I check my gas mileage at every fill-up, that being my "thing," and get 30mpg if I have been throwing caution to the wind, and upwards to 33 mpg if I slow down; most of my driving is on the highway. It isn't the quietest car I have been in but it is comfortable. I do find I have to be quite careful to look backwards for a blind spot. However in this age of craving hybrids, this is a great car with the standard internal combustion engine.
Becerro,10/26/2015
XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
It's a toyota,great car we have 230,000 miles and still putting mileson it,just oil changes and brake pads,that's. It.
Mark Daniel,02/06/2018
Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
I've now had my Toyota Matrix for 12+ years, after buying it brand new back in the summer of 2005, and it has ended up being one of the best cars I've had yet. It has been very reliable overall, with the usual periodic maintenance you might expect. I've been regular and consistent with changing the oil and fluids approx. every 5,000 miles and I'm sure that has helped. This car has also been very fuel efficient for both highway and city driving. I could often get 300+ miles on a full tank. My only complaint with this car is that it doesn't always have a lot of power or acceleration, but that's the obvious trade off for this type of car. You're not buying a car like this to win any street races. I think the best feature is the amount of cargo space. If you fold down the back seats and the front passenger seat, you can fit an incredible amount of stuff in here. This makes it an ideal car for long road trips or even on moving day. The Toyota Matrix is a solid, dependable, versatile and economical car that, if you take care of it, will serve you well for many years.
NLS,08/16/2005
Love how it handles, and how it looks! It is so much fun to drive you forget its a sensible car! And with seats folded down, it holds a lot!!
Features & Specs
MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
