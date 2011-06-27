I've now had my Toyota Matrix for 12+ years, after buying it brand new back in the summer of 2005, and it has ended up being one of the best cars I've had yet. It has been very reliable overall, with the usual periodic maintenance you might expect. I've been regular and consistent with changing the oil and fluids approx. every 5,000 miles and I'm sure that has helped. This car has also been very fuel efficient for both highway and city driving. I could often get 300+ miles on a full tank. My only complaint with this car is that it doesn't always have a lot of power or acceleration, but that's the obvious trade off for this type of car. You're not buying a car like this to win any street races. I think the best feature is the amount of cargo space. If you fold down the back seats and the front passenger seat, you can fit an incredible amount of stuff in here. This makes it an ideal car for long road trips or even on moving day. The Toyota Matrix is a solid, dependable, versatile and economical car that, if you take care of it, will serve you well for many years.

Read more