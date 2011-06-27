Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen for Sale Near Me
- $7,495Great Deal | $2,905 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI77,636 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car-Fi Auto Group of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ6CM605516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,900Great Deal | $2,314 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI56,114 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Paramount Auto Sales LLC - Tucson / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ3CM673434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,495Great Deal | $1,235 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI73,618 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fromm's Auto - Mankato / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ1CM653781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,920Good Deal | $1,719 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI108,151 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Clean CARFAX.Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Bluetooth, Rear AC, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Compass, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Roof rack: rails only, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!29/39 City/Highway MPG2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged 4D Wagon2.0L TDI Gold6-Speed Automatic DSG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ1CM603494
Stock: AB2489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $7,491
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI69,074 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Columbia Motors - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ7CM618579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI57,385 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ2CM686370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI71,770 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ3CM709476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,377Good Deal | $1,869 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI60,625 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kinsellas - Rochester / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ7CM682024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI108,280 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
NEW TIRES ONE OWNER OFF-LEASE. RUNS DRIVES GREAT. IN GREAT SHAPE. OVER 500 USED CARS TRUCKS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ3CM658187
Stock: 658187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,798Good Deal | $1,254 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI99,332 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Prestige Motors - Decatur / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ7CM702580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,599Good Deal | $829 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI54,700 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auction Direct USA - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ1CM662190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,494Fair Deal | $247 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI103,937 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jenkins Mitsubishi - Lakeland / Florida
New Price! Reflex Silver Metallic 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 2.0L TDI FWD 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic DSG Fresh Oil change and 142 point inspection.29/39 City/Highway MPGCall us today to schedule your VIP test drive !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ4CM613310
Stock: P7793A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $8,885Good Deal | $589 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI90,820 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Jerry Seiner South Jordan - South Jordan / Utah
New Price! 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged, Power Tilt & Sliding Panoramic Sunroof, Speed control. We strive to bring you only the very best used vehicles. We’re picky because we know you’re picky! Each used vehicle is put through a rigorous inspection and selection process. Those that don’t pass are not offered to the public. We aim to sell you the best because it is our goal. Come in and experience the Seiner Difference, in South Jordan!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ0CM667445
Stock: 303829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $9,990Fair Deal | $383 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI79,965 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Guys Online - Crozier / Virginia
Call 804-479-0497 2012 VW Jetta Sportwagen TDI Only 79k Miles! Leather Interior Navigation Panoramic Sunroof We just purchased this nice 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen TDI with only 79k miles! TDI turbo diesel economy, leather interior, automatic transmission, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, heated seats, just serviced and Virginia state inspected and ready to enjoy! Please don't hesitate to contact us at 804-479-0497 with any questions you may have. Thanks The Car Guys 804-479-0497
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ4CM702388
Stock: CM702388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-26-2019
- $7,995
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI112,261 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hayes Auto Sales - Roseville / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ7CM621921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,921Good Deal | $1,011 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI104,465 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ole Ben Franklin Motors Oak Ridge - Oak Ridge / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ9CM659909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$9,250Fair Deal | $298 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI95,140 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koons Tysons Toyota - Vienna / Virginia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ7CM671900
Stock: 0208955B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $8,988Fair Deal | $569 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI94,555 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McCord's Dodge Chrysler Jeep - Longview / Washington
Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen! Providing great efficiency and utility! This 4 door, 5 passenger wagon has just over 90,000 miles. Volkswagen paid particular attention to efficiency and practicality with the following features: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, turn signal indicator mirrors, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Both high fuel economy and flexible performance are assured by the 6 speed automatic transmission. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ0CM601817
Stock: R2102A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020