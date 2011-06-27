Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen for Sale

  • $7,495Great Deal | $2,905 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    77,636 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car-Fi Auto Group of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ6CM605516
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,900Great Deal | $2,314 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    56,114 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Paramount Auto Sales LLC - Tucson / Arizona

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ3CM673434
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,495Great Deal | $1,235 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    73,618 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fromm's Auto - Mankato / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ1CM653781
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,920Good Deal | $1,719 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    108,151 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia

    Clean CARFAX.Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Bluetooth, Rear AC, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Compass, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Roof rack: rails only, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!29/39 City/Highway MPG2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged 4D Wagon2.0L TDI Gold6-Speed Automatic DSG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ1CM603494
    Stock: AB2489
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2020

  • $7,491

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    69,074 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Columbia Motors - Portland / Oregon

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ7CM618579
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,995

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    57,385 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ2CM686370
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,995

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    71,770 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ3CM709476
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,377Good Deal | $1,869 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    60,625 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kinsellas - Rochester / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ7CM682024
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,995

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    108,280 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

    NEW TIRES     ONE OWNER       OFF-LEASE.     RUNS DRIVES GREAT.       IN GREAT SHAPE.          OVER 500 USED CARS TRUCKS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ3CM658187
    Stock: 658187
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,798Good Deal | $1,254 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    99,332 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Atlanta Prestige Motors - Decatur / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ7CM702580
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,599Good Deal | $829 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    54,700 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auction Direct USA - Raleigh / North Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ1CM662190
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $9,494Fair Deal | $247 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    103,937 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jenkins Mitsubishi - Lakeland / Florida

    New Price! Reflex Silver Metallic 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 2.0L TDI FWD 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic DSG Fresh Oil change and 142 point inspection.29/39 City/Highway MPGCall us today to schedule your VIP test drive !!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ4CM613310
    Stock: P7793A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $8,885Good Deal | $589 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    90,820 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Jerry Seiner South Jordan - South Jordan / Utah

    New Price! 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged, Power Tilt & Sliding Panoramic Sunroof, Speed control. We strive to bring you only the very best used vehicles. We’re picky because we know you’re picky! Each used vehicle is put through a rigorous inspection and selection process. Those that don’t pass are not offered to the public. We aim to sell you the best because it is our goal. Come in and experience the Seiner Difference, in South Jordan!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ0CM667445
    Stock: 303829
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-04-2020

  • $9,990Fair Deal | $383 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    79,965 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Guys Online - Crozier / Virginia

    Call 804-479-0497 2012 VW Jetta Sportwagen TDI Only 79k Miles! Leather Interior Navigation Panoramic Sunroof We just purchased this nice 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen TDI with only 79k miles! TDI turbo diesel economy, leather interior, automatic transmission, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, heated seats, just serviced and Virginia state inspected and ready to enjoy! Please don't hesitate to contact us at 804-479-0497 with any questions you may have. Thanks The Car Guys 804-479-0497

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ4CM702388
    Stock: CM702388
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-26-2019

  • $7,995

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    112,261 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hayes Auto Sales - Roseville / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: Yes

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ7CM621921
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,921Good Deal | $1,011 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    104,465 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ole Ben Franklin Motors Oak Ridge - Oak Ridge / Tennessee

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ9CM659909
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $9,250Fair Deal | $298 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    95,140 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Koons Tysons Toyota - Vienna / Virginia

    BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ7CM671900
    Stock: 0208955B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $8,988Fair Deal | $569 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    94,555 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    McCord's Dodge Chrysler Jeep - Longview / Washington

    Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen! Providing great efficiency and utility! This 4 door, 5 passenger wagon has just over 90,000 miles. Volkswagen paid particular attention to efficiency and practicality with the following features: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, turn signal indicator mirrors, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Both high fuel economy and flexible performance are assured by the 6 speed automatic transmission. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPL7AJ0CM601817
    Stock: R2102A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
  4. Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
Jetta SportWagen Reviews & Specs