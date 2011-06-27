Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 3.6R 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,067
|$10,620
|$12,624
|Clean
|$7,542
|$9,939
|$11,799
|Average
|$6,492
|$8,576
|$10,148
|Rough
|$5,443
|$7,213
|$8,497
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,538
|$8,624
|$10,262
|Clean
|$6,113
|$8,071
|$9,591
|Average
|$5,262
|$6,964
|$8,249
|Rough
|$4,411
|$5,857
|$6,907
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,896
|$10,237
|$12,077
|Clean
|$7,383
|$9,580
|$11,288
|Average
|$6,355
|$8,266
|$9,708
|Rough
|$5,328
|$6,952
|$8,129
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,721
|$8,907
|$10,621
|Clean
|$6,283
|$8,335
|$9,927
|Average
|$5,409
|$7,192
|$8,537
|Rough
|$4,535
|$6,049
|$7,148
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,772
|$8,970
|$10,693
|Clean
|$6,332
|$8,394
|$9,993
|Average
|$5,451
|$7,243
|$8,595
|Rough
|$4,570
|$6,092
|$7,197
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,204
|$9,418
|$11,158
|Clean
|$6,736
|$8,814
|$10,428
|Average
|$5,798
|$7,605
|$8,969
|Rough
|$4,861
|$6,396
|$7,510
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,124
|$9,324
|$11,051
|Clean
|$6,661
|$8,725
|$10,328
|Average
|$5,734
|$7,529
|$8,883
|Rough
|$4,807
|$6,332
|$7,438
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,793
|$8,974
|$10,685
|Clean
|$6,351
|$8,399
|$9,987
|Average
|$5,468
|$7,247
|$8,589
|Rough
|$4,584
|$6,095
|$7,192
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 3.6R Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,685
|$11,539
|$13,777
|Clean
|$8,120
|$10,799
|$12,876
|Average
|$6,990
|$9,318
|$11,074
|Rough
|$5,860
|$7,837
|$9,273
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,015
|$10,347
|$12,182
|Clean
|$7,493
|$9,683
|$11,386
|Average
|$6,451
|$8,355
|$9,793
|Rough
|$5,408
|$7,027
|$8,199
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,938
|$9,101
|$10,801
|Clean
|$6,486
|$8,517
|$10,095
|Average
|$5,584
|$7,349
|$8,682
|Rough
|$4,681
|$6,181
|$7,270
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,788
|$11,299
|$13,276
|Clean
|$8,217
|$10,574
|$12,408
|Average
|$7,073
|$9,123
|$10,672
|Rough
|$5,930
|$7,673
|$8,935
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,455
|$8,523
|$10,146
|Clean
|$6,035
|$7,976
|$9,482
|Average
|$5,196
|$6,883
|$8,155
|Rough
|$4,356
|$5,789
|$6,829