2012 Subaru Outback Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 3.6R 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,067$10,620$12,624
Clean$7,542$9,939$11,799
Average$6,492$8,576$10,148
Rough$5,443$7,213$8,497
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,538$8,624$10,262
Clean$6,113$8,071$9,591
Average$5,262$6,964$8,249
Rough$4,411$5,857$6,907
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,896$10,237$12,077
Clean$7,383$9,580$11,288
Average$6,355$8,266$9,708
Rough$5,328$6,952$8,129
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,721$8,907$10,621
Clean$6,283$8,335$9,927
Average$5,409$7,192$8,537
Rough$4,535$6,049$7,148
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,772$8,970$10,693
Clean$6,332$8,394$9,993
Average$5,451$7,243$8,595
Rough$4,570$6,092$7,197
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,204$9,418$11,158
Clean$6,736$8,814$10,428
Average$5,798$7,605$8,969
Rough$4,861$6,396$7,510
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,124$9,324$11,051
Clean$6,661$8,725$10,328
Average$5,734$7,529$8,883
Rough$4,807$6,332$7,438
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,793$8,974$10,685
Clean$6,351$8,399$9,987
Average$5,468$7,247$8,589
Rough$4,584$6,095$7,192
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 3.6R Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,685$11,539$13,777
Clean$8,120$10,799$12,876
Average$6,990$9,318$11,074
Rough$5,860$7,837$9,273
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,015$10,347$12,182
Clean$7,493$9,683$11,386
Average$6,451$8,355$9,793
Rough$5,408$7,027$8,199
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,938$9,101$10,801
Clean$6,486$8,517$10,095
Average$5,584$7,349$8,682
Rough$4,681$6,181$7,270
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,788$11,299$13,276
Clean$8,217$10,574$12,408
Average$7,073$9,123$10,672
Rough$5,930$7,673$8,935
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,455$8,523$10,146
Clean$6,035$7,976$9,482
Average$5,196$6,883$8,155
Rough$4,356$5,789$6,829
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,035 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,976 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Outback is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,035 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,976 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Subaru Outback, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,035 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,976 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Subaru Outback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Subaru Outback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Subaru Outback ranges from $4,356 to $10,146, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.