Used 2007 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews

2007 Boxster Texas Porsche Guy , 10/11/2006 20 of 22 people found this review helpful I use to own an older '86 911 and always looked at the Boxster as a toy car and was not impressed. I recently went looking to buy a fun ragtop and was planning to spend $40,000 - $50,000 to buy a used 911 Cab, SL500, SLK, or a new Vette (go figure, I liked the look). I reviewed them and threw out the SL500 for being too expensive (I wanted an '03 or newer). I did not like how the SLK350 drive felt. A 911 Cab for $50,000 meant a '91 - '92 model, so for fun I drove a new Boxster. It was faster than my 911 and it drove much better. The Vette was nice but just wasn't my style and I can't explain that. The Boxster drives great and the Bose stereo is a must. If you love driving and listening to music then this is the best vehicle there is for the money. Report Abuse

The perfect roadster. bb , 08/13/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful It is nearly impossible to stop smiling when driving this engaging car. The precise, responsive handling and cornering ability are superb. The 245 hp base engine provides plenty of power and torque when kept in the right RPM bands. It excels on twisty side roads, but is a fairly comfortable highway cruiser. Front and rear trunks provide surprising capacity. No problems whatsoever after 2-1/2 years of varied driving. I never want to drive anything else. Report Abuse

It's not what I wanted but ... I can't help liking it! tomfla , 04/14/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I really wanted an Elise, but ... I bought the Silver Bullet with 43K miles on her. I have had the base model 2007 Boxster for 3 months/ 7000 miles. I have had no mechanical issues with the car. I did have to replace the front brakes and rear main seal but that is to be expected in a used Boxster of this age. The black leather interior is quite nice, there are no cracks even at 50K miles. Interior comfort features are somewhat as space is at a premium. Build quality, fit and finish are better than I expected. Report Abuse

Great Experience Nick Bolton , 01/21/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my standard Boxster in Nov. '06 and have been able to use it more than I'd expected with this mild winter. It has been a great all around experience so far, from the dealership to Porsche follow ups after sale. The car itself is fantastic to drive. It is not as powerful as my Audi S4 or the Corvette, but I have had a much more thrilling driving experience. The 245 HP is plenty powerful enough and the handling is first class. The engine note is great, the cars a real head turner and the fit and finish are everything you'd expect in a Porsche. The other, less obvious plus for me, is the cargo space. I can get a golf bag in the rear trunk and two airline overhead compartment sized cases in the front trunk. Report Abuse