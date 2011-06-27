Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix Consumer Reviews
Best Car I Have Ever Owned
I bought my 2007 Grand Prix in early 2008 with around 20k miles on it. It now has 205,000 and I just took it in for my first repair - a small transmission leak that causing a slip. $300 later and it runs as good as the day I bought it. This car is a rock-solid, no-issues, dependable automobile. I drive it over 100 miles every single day and it has never let me down. I have the oil changed every 5k-6k miles and it I would drive it across the country tomorrow.
Happy in all areas but one....
This is a great car for the money, with all the features I wanted (and then some). The only complaint I have is that I find the gas mileage to be very poor. I do mostly city driving, and I am averaging 16-17 mpg. I previously had a Toyota, which did so much better in that area, but this is certainly a much sportier car. Not really sure why such bad gas mileage.
3rd gxp it bolts
it goes like this: to have a v8 gxp with all options it's a pleasure to drive anywhere. in city with tap shift you have little to worry about getting off the mark. I find myself driving less than the speed limit!!? just because I want to here the exhaust purr its about time. stereo great as usual with xm but its not for the weak with this size engine you need to know what your driving.
Great vehicle
This vehicle performs much better then I had anticipated. I had heard so much about the torque steer during acceleration and was very pleased when I actually got behind the wheel and pounded the peddle a few times. There is a fair amount of torque steer but if you have both hands on the wheel its actually very mild. This car also goes very very fast, very very quickly. 0-60 in 5.7 is no lie. The interior is very comfortable. The heated seats and lumbar support make driving long periods almost enjoyable. Gas mileage was a concern for me with the v8 but I see 28-33 mpg pretty consistently when I cruise control around 70-75. The gas mileage you get from this car is based solely on how you drive
Best car ever
I am 78 yrs old bought this car new 2007 Grand Prix best car I have ever owned. Always had cadys, most were junk except my 1995 that was the last good car I have had. The 2007 Grand Prix has never never been a problem.
