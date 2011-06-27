Used 2015 Nissan Quest Consumer Reviews

Was gonna buy a Honda..... jim , 12/28/2015 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 19 of 23 people found this review helpful Fold flat seats without removing second row seats was key in purchase decision of my 2015 SL Quest. Just have 2,000 miles on it now. I traded a 2011 Chrysler Town & Country--- fold flat seats without removing second row---but folding third and second row was kinda pain in the back. With Quest, after folding seats, I still have a cargo/grocery hold area--nice! Has overall less cargo room than Odessy or T&C but folds much easier and unless you haul loose peanuts and need every square inch, the space is plenty for my wife to use as a weekend garage sale cargo van. CVT transmission shifts smooth (I know--no gears) and has good power and passing capability. Gear shift lever blocks view of radio on/off knob and some other controls. Would like to see power outlet for cell phone chargers in second row and remote start option. Haven't seen 27 MPG; 20-22 average is what I get. Checked customer reviews on Honda, Toyota, KIA, Town & Country---that made me decide for the Nissan. I definitely needed a van for 7 people as I have 9 grandchildren and 6 children. All said; very happy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Driving Family Hauler Brandon Smith , 02/17/2016 S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 13 of 16 people found this review helpful My family purchased the 2015 Nissan Quest as our first minivan and we love it! Overall quality is great. Tons of storage room in the back, we can fit a double stroller and all of our luggage for week long trips. Variable transmission shifts very smoothly and has quite a bit of power for such a heavy vehicle. Comfort of seats is great and makes for a very pleasant long range drive. Quality of interior is top notch and everything is laid out logically and easy to reach. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Quest should not be discontinued! G. Montgomery , 12/15/2016 S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Good, very basic model! I wish I could've afforded more bells and whistles (the reason for most of the poor clicks...). I don't find the seats comfortable-but I have a rather unique situation, most likely others would be satisfied. A VERY bad gps system was installed and I had to replace it with a better type as it kept giving me wrong directions - I was constantly lost. Otherwise a good car. The reason for stating that the Quest should not be discontinued is that this action caused the vehicle to be significantly devalued. I am now aboutb $10,000 upside down as it relates to what I owe vs. the value of Quest, a situation which I highly resent! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Minivan Out There Paul Allen , 08/06/2016 SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 8 of 14 people found this review helpful The 2015 Nissan Quest is probably the largest minivan on the market. It has great interior room,enough for 6 passengers - or 4 adults and 3 children. The interior is well appointed with leather and wood across the dashboard. The ride and handling are rock solid. Plenty of room for luggage when the rear seats are folded down,and two secret compartments in the back. The van also has a back up camera which is very useful for a minivan of this size. All in all, this is a great vehicle. I am still driving this "mini"van after two and a half years with no maintenance issues at all,except for oil changes and tires. This vehicle is rock solid and well built. I love my Nissan Quest! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse