2010 Nissan Frontier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,134$7,972$9,192
Clean$5,784$7,504$8,633
Average$5,083$6,566$7,515
Rough$4,382$5,629$6,397
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,936$11,999$14,028
Clean$8,426$11,294$13,175
Average$7,405$9,883$11,468
Rough$6,385$8,473$9,762
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,029$12,130$14,185
Clean$8,514$11,417$13,322
Average$7,482$9,991$11,597
Rough$6,451$8,565$9,871
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,944$11,451$13,765
Clean$7,491$10,777$12,928
Average$6,583$9,431$11,254
Rough$5,676$8,085$9,579
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,632$9,052$10,654
Clean$6,253$8,519$10,006
Average$5,496$7,455$8,710
Rough$4,738$6,391$7,414
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,554$9,193$10,937
Clean$6,180$8,653$10,272
Average$5,431$7,572$8,942
Rough$4,683$6,492$7,611
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,033$10,770$12,584
Clean$7,574$10,137$11,819
Average$6,657$8,871$10,288
Rough$5,739$7,605$8,757
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,173$10,277$11,678
Clean$7,706$9,673$10,968
Average$6,773$8,465$9,547
Rough$5,839$7,257$8,127
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,117$8,691$10,392
Clean$5,767$8,180$9,760
Average$5,069$7,159$8,496
Rough$4,370$6,137$7,232
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,381$10,197$12,060
Clean$6,959$9,598$11,327
Average$6,116$8,399$9,860
Rough$5,273$7,200$8,393
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,726$12,173$14,452
Clean$8,228$11,458$13,573
Average$7,231$10,027$11,815
Rough$6,235$8,596$10,057
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,536$7,781$9,264
Clean$5,220$7,324$8,701
Average$4,588$6,409$7,574
Rough$3,955$5,494$6,447
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,754$10,504$12,323
Clean$7,312$9,886$11,574
Average$6,426$8,652$10,075
Rough$5,540$7,417$8,576
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,364$10,079$11,877
Clean$6,943$9,487$11,155
Average$6,102$8,302$9,710
Rough$5,261$7,117$8,265
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,868$10,586$12,386
Clean$7,419$9,964$11,633
Average$6,520$8,719$10,126
Rough$5,622$7,475$8,620
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,485$11,477$13,457
Clean$8,001$10,802$12,638
Average$7,032$9,453$11,001
Rough$6,063$8,104$9,365
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,162$11,083$13,018
Clean$7,696$10,432$12,226
Average$6,764$9,129$10,643
Rough$5,832$7,826$9,059
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,750$12,228$14,526
Clean$8,250$11,509$13,642
Average$7,251$10,072$11,875
Rough$6,252$8,634$10,109
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,210$9,868$11,626
Clean$6,798$9,288$10,919
Average$5,975$8,128$9,505
Rough$5,151$6,968$8,091
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,057$11,378$13,573
Clean$7,597$10,710$12,747
Average$6,677$9,372$11,097
Rough$5,756$8,034$9,446
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,350$11,141$12,990
Clean$7,873$10,486$12,200
Average$6,920$9,177$10,620
Rough$5,966$7,867$9,040
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,228$11,070$12,952
Clean$7,759$10,419$12,164
Average$6,819$9,118$10,589
Rough$5,879$7,816$9,013
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,661$11,652$13,633
Clean$8,166$10,968$12,804
Average$7,177$9,598$11,145
Rough$6,188$8,228$9,487
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,691$8,025$9,567
Clean$5,366$7,553$8,986
Average$4,716$6,610$7,822
Rough$4,066$5,666$6,658
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,321$9,265$10,559
Clean$6,903$8,721$9,917
Average$6,067$7,631$8,633
Rough$5,231$6,542$7,348
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,304$7,793$8,785
Clean$5,944$7,335$8,251
Average$5,224$6,419$7,182
Rough$4,504$5,502$6,114
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,596$9,070$10,707
Clean$6,220$8,537$10,056
Average$5,466$7,470$8,753
Rough$4,713$6,404$7,451
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,220 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,324 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,220 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,324 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,220 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,324 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Nissan Frontier ranges from $3,955 to $9,264, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.