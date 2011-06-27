Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,134
|$7,972
|$9,192
|Clean
|$5,784
|$7,504
|$8,633
|Average
|$5,083
|$6,566
|$7,515
|Rough
|$4,382
|$5,629
|$6,397
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,936
|$11,999
|$14,028
|Clean
|$8,426
|$11,294
|$13,175
|Average
|$7,405
|$9,883
|$11,468
|Rough
|$6,385
|$8,473
|$9,762
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,029
|$12,130
|$14,185
|Clean
|$8,514
|$11,417
|$13,322
|Average
|$7,482
|$9,991
|$11,597
|Rough
|$6,451
|$8,565
|$9,871
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,944
|$11,451
|$13,765
|Clean
|$7,491
|$10,777
|$12,928
|Average
|$6,583
|$9,431
|$11,254
|Rough
|$5,676
|$8,085
|$9,579
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,632
|$9,052
|$10,654
|Clean
|$6,253
|$8,519
|$10,006
|Average
|$5,496
|$7,455
|$8,710
|Rough
|$4,738
|$6,391
|$7,414
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,554
|$9,193
|$10,937
|Clean
|$6,180
|$8,653
|$10,272
|Average
|$5,431
|$7,572
|$8,942
|Rough
|$4,683
|$6,492
|$7,611
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,033
|$10,770
|$12,584
|Clean
|$7,574
|$10,137
|$11,819
|Average
|$6,657
|$8,871
|$10,288
|Rough
|$5,739
|$7,605
|$8,757
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,173
|$10,277
|$11,678
|Clean
|$7,706
|$9,673
|$10,968
|Average
|$6,773
|$8,465
|$9,547
|Rough
|$5,839
|$7,257
|$8,127
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,117
|$8,691
|$10,392
|Clean
|$5,767
|$8,180
|$9,760
|Average
|$5,069
|$7,159
|$8,496
|Rough
|$4,370
|$6,137
|$7,232
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,381
|$10,197
|$12,060
|Clean
|$6,959
|$9,598
|$11,327
|Average
|$6,116
|$8,399
|$9,860
|Rough
|$5,273
|$7,200
|$8,393
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,726
|$12,173
|$14,452
|Clean
|$8,228
|$11,458
|$13,573
|Average
|$7,231
|$10,027
|$11,815
|Rough
|$6,235
|$8,596
|$10,057
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,536
|$7,781
|$9,264
|Clean
|$5,220
|$7,324
|$8,701
|Average
|$4,588
|$6,409
|$7,574
|Rough
|$3,955
|$5,494
|$6,447
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,754
|$10,504
|$12,323
|Clean
|$7,312
|$9,886
|$11,574
|Average
|$6,426
|$8,652
|$10,075
|Rough
|$5,540
|$7,417
|$8,576
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,364
|$10,079
|$11,877
|Clean
|$6,943
|$9,487
|$11,155
|Average
|$6,102
|$8,302
|$9,710
|Rough
|$5,261
|$7,117
|$8,265
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,868
|$10,586
|$12,386
|Clean
|$7,419
|$9,964
|$11,633
|Average
|$6,520
|$8,719
|$10,126
|Rough
|$5,622
|$7,475
|$8,620
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,485
|$11,477
|$13,457
|Clean
|$8,001
|$10,802
|$12,638
|Average
|$7,032
|$9,453
|$11,001
|Rough
|$6,063
|$8,104
|$9,365
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,162
|$11,083
|$13,018
|Clean
|$7,696
|$10,432
|$12,226
|Average
|$6,764
|$9,129
|$10,643
|Rough
|$5,832
|$7,826
|$9,059
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,750
|$12,228
|$14,526
|Clean
|$8,250
|$11,509
|$13,642
|Average
|$7,251
|$10,072
|$11,875
|Rough
|$6,252
|$8,634
|$10,109
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,210
|$9,868
|$11,626
|Clean
|$6,798
|$9,288
|$10,919
|Average
|$5,975
|$8,128
|$9,505
|Rough
|$5,151
|$6,968
|$8,091
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,057
|$11,378
|$13,573
|Clean
|$7,597
|$10,710
|$12,747
|Average
|$6,677
|$9,372
|$11,097
|Rough
|$5,756
|$8,034
|$9,446
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,350
|$11,141
|$12,990
|Clean
|$7,873
|$10,486
|$12,200
|Average
|$6,920
|$9,177
|$10,620
|Rough
|$5,966
|$7,867
|$9,040
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,228
|$11,070
|$12,952
|Clean
|$7,759
|$10,419
|$12,164
|Average
|$6,819
|$9,118
|$10,589
|Rough
|$5,879
|$7,816
|$9,013
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,661
|$11,652
|$13,633
|Clean
|$8,166
|$10,968
|$12,804
|Average
|$7,177
|$9,598
|$11,145
|Rough
|$6,188
|$8,228
|$9,487
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,691
|$8,025
|$9,567
|Clean
|$5,366
|$7,553
|$8,986
|Average
|$4,716
|$6,610
|$7,822
|Rough
|$4,066
|$5,666
|$6,658
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,321
|$9,265
|$10,559
|Clean
|$6,903
|$8,721
|$9,917
|Average
|$6,067
|$7,631
|$8,633
|Rough
|$5,231
|$6,542
|$7,348
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,304
|$7,793
|$8,785
|Clean
|$5,944
|$7,335
|$8,251
|Average
|$5,224
|$6,419
|$7,182
|Rough
|$4,504
|$5,502
|$6,114
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,596
|$9,070
|$10,707
|Clean
|$6,220
|$8,537
|$10,056
|Average
|$5,466
|$7,470
|$8,753
|Rough
|$4,713
|$6,404
|$7,451