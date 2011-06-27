Used 2010 Nissan Frontier Consumer Reviews

Very Nice 4 cylnder Midsize Truck! Jesse , 12/29/2009 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This is 3rd Nissan Truck and it's an improvement! My first truck that I buy w/ an automatic transmission. Pluses: Mid-size truck feel, handsome exterior, smooth shifting automatic transmission, big cargo bed, firmer truck ride, lot's of interior storage, durable cloth seats, power package/keyless entry, back doors that swing open to allow the the occasional passengers. Folding side mirrors, side airbags, anti-lock brakes, and bigger fuel tank. Lots more cargo room than my last Frontier! Reputation for reliability and better resale value than most domestic trucks. Today's vehicles have lots of interior plastics, and Nissan uses quality plastics. Report Abuse

Did not want to like it. purvelo , 10/27/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I seriously did not want to like this truck. I had to purchase a truck for a new business I started. Decided on the Nissan Frontier V6 4x4 because of how well the test ride went against the other midsized trucks like the Tacoma. Solid ride,great handling for a truck, and much quieter interior compared to the noisy Tacoma. I liked the full size Ram but cost and MPG kept me away from it.So I have owned this truck for almost a year now and have to say, as much as I want to be pissed about driving a truck daily, this well made solid truck is growing on me. Nissan has built a reliable mid sized truck that feels like it can handle real truck work and yet drives rather nicely. 20.2 MPG with a 4x4! Report Abuse

GREAT TRUCK!! Eagleuno , 11/30/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my second Frontier. I have owned Toyota, Mazda and Nissan trucks in the past. This is a much bigger vehicle. I am getting 24.9mpg with a range of 420 miles! Very solid feel. I got the SE with a manual and the power package. (This was a HARD to find combination!) The throttle by wire takes a little getting used to but it works great. The turning radius is about 4' larger than the pre- 2005 models but again, this is not a small truck. It feels more like an Ford F150 but it gets almost 25mpg. And that is mostly city driving to boot. The manual transmission works great and really lets you maximize the mpg. I wouldn't get a 4 cyl with an automatic transmission. Report Abuse

Forget Toyota, get a Frontier! johnnycorn , 03/12/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This was the my first ever Nissan. I looked at Toyota, Ford, Suzuki, and Dodge. The dealer became the difference. I had a great experience. Having said that, I love my truck. I have the 4 banger with a 5 speed auto. The millage I get so far is better then the EPA at 19 city and 23 highway. It handles well but takes U turns wide. The auto has a hard time picking a gear in mountain driving. San Jose rains a lot and it handles very well in wet and windy conditions. I love everything about this truck! I would stongly recommend it and honestly after looking at the Toyota, I see little reason to buy one when the Frontier is a better truck in my opinion. Also check out the Suzuki Equator. Report Abuse