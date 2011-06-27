Estimated values
2012 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,426
|$13,736
|$15,491
|Clean
|$10,836
|$13,031
|$14,697
|Average
|$9,654
|$11,623
|$13,109
|Rough
|$8,472
|$10,214
|$11,520
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,455
|$14,053
|$16,028
|Clean
|$10,863
|$13,332
|$15,206
|Average
|$9,678
|$11,891
|$13,562
|Rough
|$8,493
|$10,450
|$11,919
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,197
|$14,818
|$16,811
|Clean
|$11,566
|$14,058
|$15,949
|Average
|$10,305
|$12,539
|$14,225
|Rough
|$9,043
|$11,019
|$12,501
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,006
|$15,711
|$17,769
|Clean
|$12,333
|$14,906
|$16,858
|Average
|$10,988
|$13,294
|$15,036
|Rough
|$9,643
|$11,683
|$13,214
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,025
|$16,500
|$19,139
|Clean
|$12,352
|$15,654
|$18,157
|Average
|$11,005
|$13,962
|$16,195
|Rough
|$9,658
|$12,270
|$14,232
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,303
|$12,595
|$14,338
|Clean
|$9,771
|$11,949
|$13,603
|Average
|$8,705
|$10,658
|$12,132
|Rough
|$7,640
|$9,366
|$10,662