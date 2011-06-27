Estimated values
2005 Nissan Armada LE Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,673
|$3,952
|$4,644
|Clean
|$2,438
|$3,606
|$4,237
|Average
|$1,969
|$2,915
|$3,425
|Rough
|$1,500
|$2,223
|$2,612
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Armada SE Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,377
|$3,506
|$4,117
|Clean
|$2,169
|$3,199
|$3,756
|Average
|$1,751
|$2,586
|$3,036
|Rough
|$1,334
|$1,972
|$2,316
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Armada LE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,866
|$4,188
|$4,902
|Clean
|$2,614
|$3,822
|$4,473
|Average
|$2,111
|$3,089
|$3,616
|Rough
|$1,608
|$2,356
|$2,758
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Armada SE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,510
|$3,632
|$4,239
|Clean
|$2,290
|$3,314
|$3,868
|Average
|$1,849
|$2,679
|$3,126
|Rough
|$1,409
|$2,043
|$2,385
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Armada SE Off-Road 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,308
|$3,082
|$3,500
|Clean
|$2,105
|$2,812
|$3,194
|Average
|$1,700
|$2,273
|$2,582
|Rough
|$1,295
|$1,734
|$1,969