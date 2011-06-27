Used 2005 Nissan Armada Consumer Reviews

The best truck I ever had. mjones , 04/28/2016 LE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have a 2005 Nissan armada 5.6L V8 and It has 210,000 miles on it and Is still running great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice Secret Happy Camper , 11/11/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Update from my July 2007 review. We bought this in 12/2005. Now has 90,000 miles, and it still drives great. Wife doesn't want anything else. Still very solid, drives great, and no significant problems. We can afford a new one, but there is no need yet. Still load it down for vacations with 6 people and luggage carrier. Driven through blizzards, pulled trailers, and it's still wife's daily driver. Great truck! She will want a new one eventually, and I will probably keep this one for a work/ranch truck.

It was great...at first mwahlgren7 , 08/23/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful No doubt the Armada is cool. Step on the gas and it pounces forward, and it looks aggressive. All the pillars are annoyingly thick however. For the first 100000 miles we were pretty happy with it but at that point it kind of started to disintegrate. 6,000 dollars in one year on things that shouldn't go wrong like diffs and suspension components. Also, there's significant rust coming in around the rear wiper and the rear wheel arches. This is unacceptable on a 5 yr old car that is garaged every night. Every time we've used it to do real work, it's broken. I like it but I sure wouldn't buy another.

Love my "Batttleship" Jack , 03/06/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I'm a big guy with a big family, so this is the perfect vehicle. Yes it is a thirsty beast, but I knew that going in. This is by far the most comfortable vehicle I've owned. Family trips are great with six of us and our gear easily accommodated. Pulls my camper with ease. Handles amazingly well for its size. Moves the soccer team and school band like a champ.