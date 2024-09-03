2025 Nissan Armada First Look: A New Dawn for Nissan's 3-Row SUV

For 2025, Nissan is throwing everything at the brand-new Armada SUV. It's been totally redesigned from top to bottom, inside and out, and the end result is a well-thought-out package with more features, tech and a dedicated off-road Pro-4X model, which you can much more about here.

Brent Hagan, regional product manager for Nissan's trucks, was tasked with bringing the new Armada to life. He calls the Armada the brand's flagship and he's not wrong. With the Nissan GT-R on the chopping block, the Armada now serves as Nissan's most aspirational product.

While many remember the Skylines and the Sylvia's of yore, Nissan has been doing body-on-frame off-roaders for nearly as long. That first body-on-frame off-roader was the 1967 Patrol, and, in a neat full-circle moment, the new Armada is essentially the same vehicle as the Patrol SUV sold in other markets. They're built on the same production line in Japan and share all their physical components aside from market-specific tuning differences. The upshot is the Armada is now truly a global product. The frame is stiffer and more torsionally rigid than before, built to withstand the severity of markets like South America and the Middle East. That means it should be more than able to handle the morning coffee run or a 400-mile cruise down Interstate 80.