- The Nissan Armada gets a full redesign for 2025.
- You get new sheet metal, a stiffer chassis, new tech, more space inside and plenty more.
- The V8 is gone, but the new twin-turbo V6 is related to the GT-R's.
2025 Nissan Armada First Look: A New Dawn for Nissan's 3-Row SUV
The Armada is completely new from the ground up
For 2025, Nissan is throwing everything at the brand-new Armada SUV. It's been totally redesigned from top to bottom, inside and out, and the end result is a well-thought-out package with more features, tech and a dedicated off-road Pro-4X model, which you can much more about here.
Brent Hagan, regional product manager for Nissan's trucks, was tasked with bringing the new Armada to life. He calls the Armada the brand's flagship and he's not wrong. With the Nissan GT-R on the chopping block, the Armada now serves as Nissan's most aspirational product.
While many remember the Skylines and the Sylvia's of yore, Nissan has been doing body-on-frame off-roaders for nearly as long. That first body-on-frame off-roader was the 1967 Patrol, and, in a neat full-circle moment, the new Armada is essentially the same vehicle as the Patrol SUV sold in other markets. They're built on the same production line in Japan and share all their physical components aside from market-specific tuning differences. The upshot is the Armada is now truly a global product. The frame is stiffer and more torsionally rigid than before, built to withstand the severity of markets like South America and the Middle East. That means it should be more than able to handle the morning coffee run or a 400-mile cruise down Interstate 80.
A new twin-turbo engine
Under the hood of every Armada is Nissan's venerable 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 — one that's closely related to the engine in the almighty GT-R. In the Armada it makes 425 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque — right on par with the Toyota Sequoia and Ford Expedition, two other full-size SUVs that also use turbocharged V6 engines — and you don't need to put premium fuel in to get those numbers. Power is routed through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard on most models, and a switchable four-wheel-drive system is optional; the Pro-4X has 4WD standard. Max towing capacity is rated at 8,500 pounds, which is lower than the Toyota and the Ford, which can both handle up to 9,300 pounds.
The new Armada will come in five different trims — SV, SL, Pro-4X, Platinum and the Platinum Reserve model you see here — all of which represent a big step up in terms of interior quality. We got to spend a little time inside the Armada during a preview event in Park City, Utah, and, despite being pre-production models, the new interior was a revelation when compared to the old car. The leather quality and feeling of solidity are clear steps forward, and door pocket storage and the center console is ample. There's also a sizable cubby underneath the center console (right by your feet) that is large enough for a laptop bag or large purse. The dashboard layout is intuitive, too. Unlike with the new Infiniti QX80, Nissan hasn't gone for screen overload — there are still physical controls for all of the climate functions, drive modes and the 4WD system.
Tons of tech, tons of space
SV and SL models get two 12.3 inch displays (one for the instrument cluster and another for the infotainment) while Pro-4X models and higher get screens that measure 14.3 inches each. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the board, SL trims and higher get Google Maps built right into the system and goodies like an in-cabin passenger-view monitor, a 360-degree surround-view system and another camera that essentially allows you to see 'through' the car's hood are all available as options.
Safety tech gets a refresh, too. Nissan's Safety Shield 360 tech suite is standard on all Armadas and brings blind-spot warning, forward-collision warning, front automatic emergency braking and more.
The new architecture and body also allows for gains in terms of cabin and cargo space. The third-row seat is surprisingly spacious — a 6-footer will fit back there without issue — and you still get 20.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row. If you'd rather carry gear than people, the rear rows will fold away at the press of a button and reveal 56.3 cubic feet behind the second row and 97.1 cubic feet with all the rows folded down. That's more space than the Sequoia, but less room than the Expedition.
Nissan hasn't priced the Armada just yet, but we expect to get that info — as well as official fuel economy numbers — closer to the car's launch later this year.