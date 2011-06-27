Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Consumer Reviews

Why the press hates these cars is beyond me Michael , 08/20/2018 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 92 of 93 people found this review helpful My family has bought 5 of these cars (so far) a few Outlander Sports, and I have bought 2 Outlanders myself. This is the only vehicle on the market that can seat 6 or 7 people, has all-wheel drive and gets better than 30mpg. These are the criteria I use to make a vehicle purchase. The 10 year warranty (7 years beyond everyone else's) is an awesome plus. I routinely get 32 mpg driving around coastal Maine, and the only vehicle with a better AWD system is a Range Rover (which will set you back about 3x what this thing costs!). We live in Maine, where we have ice, snow, and slush 5 months a year, and a majority of people's houses are down long, un-paved driveways. This is the only car that has yet to get itself stuck! The S-AWC system keep the thing on the road really well, and adds a significant amount of control in everyday driving. The 3rd row seat IS tight, but I can ride back there in a pinch, and my wife and my kid can do so with no issues, and it is temporary! This is not a Caravan, or a Suburban, but for the 4 or 5 times a year when we really need to carry a bunch of people it is perfect. A far bigger impact is the fuel economy, which comes into play every time you start it- there is nothing on the road (that is not an EV) that can touch this car for efficiency. If the performance/acceleration of this thing bothers you, you should buy a sports car, not a mid-sized SUV. This thing has plenty of performance unless you need to drive like a moron, I have yet to get into a drag race with a Nissan Rogue or a CR-V, and my masculinity would survive if I did. This is not the fastest car in it's class, but it is the best. Your rational choice should outweigh whatever rubrik the automotive press uses to describe this type of car. Anyone who owns one of these will sing it's praises, and that should tell you something! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beware of "professional reviews" this car is a gem Mac Jt , 10/11/2018 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful Like the heading, beware of so called expert reviewers who for some reason bash this car. The truth is this car is an underappreciated gem. I returned my leases car a year ago and a new job got me looking at new cars. I'm not into luxury cars so looked at Subaru Outback and the Outlander. The Subaru drove better but in terms of value for money the Outlander blew all competition out of the water. I really love this car, bought the highest trim for 25k and as of today cant say anything wrong with it. It drives smoothly, very intuitive entertainment system, handles the road well. It is true that the acceleration isnt all that great,but I'm not going to race anytime soon. The car I got has power liftgate, blind spot monitor and rear sensor all included. Unlike the other Japanese cars dont forget this one is 100% made in Japan so the workmanship is definitely good. So far no regrets. BTW im getting 27 miles to the gallon in the city! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beats Cadillac SRX at half the price! William Anderson , 07/11/2018 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I just bought a 2018 Outlander. This car is an unbelievably great value. I had a Cadillac SRX before I got a 2016 Outlander in August of 2016. The Outlander looked good, but too good, so I leased it, figuring I'd get out of it if it went bad. It was half the price of getting another CRX! It was a great car! It was a little slow off the starting line, not an acceleration star, but I'm over needing that these days. It had plenty enough acceleration when I floored it when I needed it, like merging into speeding commuters on the highway. My soulmate loved it, said it wasn't any different from the CRX, ride, quiet and comfort-wise. It's a great quiet cabin, smooth and easy ride. The gas mileage was a big improvement, 28 on my commute, and 32 on a trip. My gas bill went down by 50% (I suppose not sprinting off at every light like I did with the Caddy had something to do with that.) I was so pleased with that car that I just got the 2018 version when the lease ran out. The new one is even better! I'm just learning the about new features -- blind spot alarm, auto-lights, 360 degree cameras (It gives a bird's eye view), great sound system with Apple play, I don't even know everything that's new, but it's great. Looks better too, nice accents. This is a great car at the best price for the best features of all comparable SUVs. And the dealer was excellent too. No monkey business, no games, no time-wasting "stories". They gave me the honest right price right off the bat (I've had a little experience with the business and this is my 23rd vehicle purchased for my own use). The service I got from the dealership during the 3 year lease was extraordinary too. My experience buying 23 cars over the years had me thinking bad thoughts about the dealerships and their people, but this dealership convinced me we still have professional and honest people with integrity in this business. The dealership is Sarasota Mitsubishi. --- William Anderson, LMHC, Sarasota, Florida Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mitsubishi, the "diamonds" in the rough winner SoCalMark , 06/19/2018 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 37 of 39 people found this review helpful I was extremely skeptical of this vehicle and after so much research was heading to the Honda CRV instead. My wife has a friend that is a salesperson for a Mitsubishi store and after I test drove this vehicle I was not thrilled about it --- but now that I own one, it was the best decision I ever made. This car is loaded with technology features (although I have not gotten Android Auto to work with the vehicle yet at all). I was shocked that 'Car and Driver' gave this vehicle such a low score on handling and comfort. I had a Ford Escape before this and the Outlander is extremely wonderful to drive long distance with. I read one woman's review of the back seats and granted there isn't much space back there this should not be compared to a full-size SUV. If you want a full-size SUV then pull out your wallet and pay for one and stop your griping, this car isn't presented as this. U-turns are so simple and the vehicle sips gas very slightly. This is an awesome road trip vehicle to have with the family and as a soccer coach, I find the back with plenty of space for all our gear. One of the things that steered me to Mitsubishi is that I make several trips to the Philippines and in this country, vehicle maintenance on a regular basis is scarce and yet I see Mitsubishi cars and trucks that have enormous amounts of mileage on them and they just keep running compared to their Toyota counterparts that are falling apart. I love this vehicle and it feels and looks like any of the top end SUV's out there. Get the side windows tinted and you will be happy with the look and feel of the interior too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse