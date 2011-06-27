Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Consumer Reviews
Why the press hates these cars is beyond me
My family has bought 5 of these cars (so far) a few Outlander Sports, and I have bought 2 Outlanders myself. This is the only vehicle on the market that can seat 6 or 7 people, has all-wheel drive and gets better than 30mpg. These are the criteria I use to make a vehicle purchase. The 10 year warranty (7 years beyond everyone else's) is an awesome plus. I routinely get 32 mpg driving around coastal Maine, and the only vehicle with a better AWD system is a Range Rover (which will set you back about 3x what this thing costs!). We live in Maine, where we have ice, snow, and slush 5 months a year, and a majority of people's houses are down long, un-paved driveways. This is the only car that has yet to get itself stuck! The S-AWC system keep the thing on the road really well, and adds a significant amount of control in everyday driving. The 3rd row seat IS tight, but I can ride back there in a pinch, and my wife and my kid can do so with no issues, and it is temporary! This is not a Caravan, or a Suburban, but for the 4 or 5 times a year when we really need to carry a bunch of people it is perfect. A far bigger impact is the fuel economy, which comes into play every time you start it- there is nothing on the road (that is not an EV) that can touch this car for efficiency. If the performance/acceleration of this thing bothers you, you should buy a sports car, not a mid-sized SUV. This thing has plenty of performance unless you need to drive like a moron, I have yet to get into a drag race with a Nissan Rogue or a CR-V, and my masculinity would survive if I did. This is not the fastest car in it's class, but it is the best. Your rational choice should outweigh whatever rubrik the automotive press uses to describe this type of car. Anyone who owns one of these will sing it's praises, and that should tell you something!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beware of "professional reviews" this car is a gem
Like the heading, beware of so called expert reviewers who for some reason bash this car. The truth is this car is an underappreciated gem. I returned my leases car a year ago and a new job got me looking at new cars. I'm not into luxury cars so looked at Subaru Outback and the Outlander. The Subaru drove better but in terms of value for money the Outlander blew all competition out of the water. I really love this car, bought the highest trim for 25k and as of today cant say anything wrong with it. It drives smoothly, very intuitive entertainment system, handles the road well. It is true that the acceleration isnt all that great,but I'm not going to race anytime soon. The car I got has power liftgate, blind spot monitor and rear sensor all included. Unlike the other Japanese cars dont forget this one is 100% made in Japan so the workmanship is definitely good. So far no regrets. BTW im getting 27 miles to the gallon in the city!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beats Cadillac SRX at half the price!
I just bought a 2018 Outlander. This car is an unbelievably great value. I had a Cadillac SRX before I got a 2016 Outlander in August of 2016. The Outlander looked good, but too good, so I leased it, figuring I'd get out of it if it went bad. It was half the price of getting another CRX! It was a great car! It was a little slow off the starting line, not an acceleration star, but I'm over needing that these days. It had plenty enough acceleration when I floored it when I needed it, like merging into speeding commuters on the highway. My soulmate loved it, said it wasn't any different from the CRX, ride, quiet and comfort-wise. It's a great quiet cabin, smooth and easy ride. The gas mileage was a big improvement, 28 on my commute, and 32 on a trip. My gas bill went down by 50% (I suppose not sprinting off at every light like I did with the Caddy had something to do with that.) I was so pleased with that car that I just got the 2018 version when the lease ran out. The new one is even better! I'm just learning the about new features -- blind spot alarm, auto-lights, 360 degree cameras (It gives a bird's eye view), great sound system with Apple play, I don't even know everything that's new, but it's great. Looks better too, nice accents. This is a great car at the best price for the best features of all comparable SUVs. And the dealer was excellent too. No monkey business, no games, no time-wasting "stories". They gave me the honest right price right off the bat (I've had a little experience with the business and this is my 23rd vehicle purchased for my own use). The service I got from the dealership during the 3 year lease was extraordinary too. My experience buying 23 cars over the years had me thinking bad thoughts about the dealerships and their people, but this dealership convinced me we still have professional and honest people with integrity in this business. The dealership is Sarasota Mitsubishi. --- William Anderson, LMHC, Sarasota, Florida
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mitsubishi, the "diamonds" in the rough winner
I was extremely skeptical of this vehicle and after so much research was heading to the Honda CRV instead. My wife has a friend that is a salesperson for a Mitsubishi store and after I test drove this vehicle I was not thrilled about it --- but now that I own one, it was the best decision I ever made. This car is loaded with technology features (although I have not gotten Android Auto to work with the vehicle yet at all). I was shocked that 'Car and Driver' gave this vehicle such a low score on handling and comfort. I had a Ford Escape before this and the Outlander is extremely wonderful to drive long distance with. I read one woman's review of the back seats and granted there isn't much space back there this should not be compared to a full-size SUV. If you want a full-size SUV then pull out your wallet and pay for one and stop your griping, this car isn't presented as this. U-turns are so simple and the vehicle sips gas very slightly. This is an awesome road trip vehicle to have with the family and as a soccer coach, I find the back with plenty of space for all our gear. One of the things that steered me to Mitsubishi is that I make several trips to the Philippines and in this country, vehicle maintenance on a regular basis is scarce and yet I see Mitsubishi cars and trucks that have enormous amounts of mileage on them and they just keep running compared to their Toyota counterparts that are falling apart. I love this vehicle and it feels and looks like any of the top end SUV's out there. Get the side windows tinted and you will be happy with the look and feel of the interior too.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
600 miles so far.
LE is higher level of trim with fog lights, moon roof and rear radar. Not the slowest vehicle (2.4L) i have owned but it ok for merging on highways and scooting around. I find it fun to drive and very good on gas. Smart display a good size screen incorporates several options. Us your smart phone (USB or Bluetooth ) and you pretty much have it all! Lots of room inside and seats for 5 adults & 2kids. Ride and handling ok , to few miles on odometer to comment. When you take into account the discount the price was a big factor. Mitsubishi has been around a long time , My guess you will be happy with purchase of this Outlander. My friend Bob has the sport model. Smaller but he's very happy ! July, now have 9k on vehicle. Great SUV. Update ( Jan. 2019) traded in at one year old with 15,800 miles. No problems with car. Engine noise always caught my attention. The engine gave me no problems I always was noisier then other cars. Seem to be a lighter-weight car. The bad was trade in value was terrible!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Outlander
Related Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 Outlander PHEV
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 Outlander
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019