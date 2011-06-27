Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,608
|$14,438
|$16,518
|Clean
|$12,340
|$14,128
|$16,154
|Average
|$11,803
|$13,506
|$15,427
|Rough
|$11,267
|$12,885
|$14,700
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,709
|$15,487
|$17,508
|Clean
|$13,418
|$15,154
|$17,123
|Average
|$12,834
|$14,487
|$16,352
|Rough
|$12,251
|$13,821
|$15,582
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,886
|$15,797
|$17,969
|Clean
|$13,590
|$15,457
|$17,574
|Average
|$13,000
|$14,777
|$16,783
|Rough
|$12,409
|$14,097
|$15,992
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,472
|$19,587
|$21,992
|Clean
|$17,100
|$19,165
|$21,508
|Average
|$16,357
|$18,322
|$20,540
|Rough
|$15,614
|$17,479
|$19,572
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,189
|$15,056
|$17,178
|Clean
|$12,909
|$14,732
|$16,800
|Average
|$12,348
|$14,084
|$16,044
|Rough
|$11,786
|$13,436
|$15,288
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,310
|$16,269
|$18,497
|Clean
|$14,006
|$15,919
|$18,090
|Average
|$13,397
|$15,219
|$17,276
|Rough
|$12,788
|$14,519
|$16,462
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,948
|$16,980
|$19,288
|Clean
|$14,630
|$16,615
|$18,864
|Average
|$13,994
|$15,884
|$18,015
|Rough
|$13,359
|$15,153
|$17,166
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,886
|$15,797
|$17,969
|Clean
|$13,590
|$15,457
|$17,574
|Average
|$13,000
|$14,777
|$16,783
|Rough
|$12,409
|$14,097
|$15,992
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,948
|$16,980
|$19,288
|Clean
|$14,630
|$16,615
|$18,864
|Average
|$13,994
|$15,884
|$18,015
|Rough
|$13,359
|$15,153
|$17,166