2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,608$14,438$16,518
Clean$12,340$14,128$16,154
Average$11,803$13,506$15,427
Rough$11,267$12,885$14,700
Sell my 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Edmunds
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,709$15,487$17,508
Clean$13,418$15,154$17,123
Average$12,834$14,487$16,352
Rough$12,251$13,821$15,582
Sell my 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Edmunds
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,886$15,797$17,969
Clean$13,590$15,457$17,574
Average$13,000$14,777$16,783
Rough$12,409$14,097$15,992
Sell my 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Edmunds
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,472$19,587$21,992
Clean$17,100$19,165$21,508
Average$16,357$18,322$20,540
Rough$15,614$17,479$19,572
Sell my 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Edmunds
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,189$15,056$17,178
Clean$12,909$14,732$16,800
Average$12,348$14,084$16,044
Rough$11,786$13,436$15,288
Sell my 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Edmunds
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,310$16,269$18,497
Clean$14,006$15,919$18,090
Average$13,397$15,219$17,276
Rough$12,788$14,519$16,462
Sell my 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Edmunds
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,948$16,980$19,288
Clean$14,630$16,615$18,864
Average$13,994$15,884$18,015
Rough$13,359$15,153$17,166
Sell my 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Edmunds
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,886$15,797$17,969
Clean$13,590$15,457$17,574
Average$13,000$14,777$16,783
Rough$12,409$14,097$15,992
Sell my 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Edmunds
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,948$16,980$19,288
Clean$14,630$16,615$18,864
Average$13,994$15,884$18,015
Rough$13,359$15,153$17,166
Sell my 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,128 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Outlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,128 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,128 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ranges from $11,267 to $16,518, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.