  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander
  4. Used 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Outlander
5(79%)4(17%)3(3%)2(0%)1(1%)
4.7
113 reviews
Write a review
See all Outlanders for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,667 - $3,093
Used Outlander for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...23

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Mitsu lover 4 life

Dana Parenteau, 10/02/2015
LS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for a great SUV in my opinion the outlander is you best choice. I had my 04 outlander for 7 years and put over 229k on mine. Drove it across the country and never had any issues with it what so ever. I was involved in a major head on crash in it and walked away without a scratch. That SUV saved my life!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Suspension worry

davebeat, 08/11/2010
27 of 28 people found this review helpful

I have owned the vehicle for only 6 weeks, but have subjected it to all manner of tests and scrutiny. It has only done 106,000 kilometers, looks immaculate inside and out, is very comfortable, handles well and is perfect in every respect bar one -- suspension (or shocks). No one can find anything wrong, yet while very smooth on good roads, smallish bumps and accompanying road noise suggest very rigid suspension. Is this a characteristic?

Report Abuse

Best car Purchase I have ever made!!!

breamom, 09/05/2011
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2004 Outlander brand new. I don't usually buy new cars and I was a devout VW person. I bought the Outlander because I was starting a new business, needed a car and I didn't want to be distracted by used car pailings. so I bought the cheapest new car I could find. I spent all of $15,000. I have NEVER had anything go wrong with this car. I have only spent money on brakes, oil changes and tires. The cost of ownership has been spectacular. I will never buy a German car again, too pricey to repair and even for regular maintenance.

Report Abuse

105 K and still looks good

MinorityMandate, 12/10/2015
XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

A really great car from a really poor company/dealership system. Too bad because otherwise I would buy another.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

137k miles without one defect!

Hendricks, 03/22/2016
XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great value: never once had an issue. The engine is perhaps not as powerful as on higher end SUVs, but in return you get a decent fuel economy. Very comfortable and practical car, has served my family (with 2 kids) perfectly for 6 years with many trips, including several into the mountains with snow at wintertime (with simple all season tires). Great traction, never needed chains. Also comfortable and roomy.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...23
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Outlanders for sale

Related Used 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles