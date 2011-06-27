Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,521
|$2,294
|$2,706
|Clean
|$1,381
|$2,082
|$2,456
|Average
|$1,102
|$1,657
|$1,957
|Rough
|$823
|$1,233
|$1,458
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Outlander LS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,327
|$1,925
|$2,244
|Clean
|$1,205
|$1,747
|$2,037
|Average
|$962
|$1,391
|$1,623
|Rough
|$718
|$1,035
|$1,209
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,378
|$2,080
|$2,453
|Clean
|$1,252
|$1,887
|$2,227
|Average
|$999
|$1,503
|$1,774
|Rough
|$746
|$1,118
|$1,322
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,424
|$2,106
|$2,470
|Clean
|$1,294
|$1,911
|$2,242
|Average
|$1,032
|$1,522
|$1,787
|Rough
|$771
|$1,133
|$1,331