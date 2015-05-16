Used 1999 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in White
    used

    2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    174,553 miles

    $5,530

    Details
  • 2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    197,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero

  • 5
    (100%)
2nd Gen Pajero is the best 4wd Montero.
defenderone,05/16/2015
4dr SUV 4WD
I have to consciously analyze this 4wd vehicle on all weather & terrain condition & use the appropriate Super Select 4wd to give an honest, without kidding myself review. It is AWESOME!! Believe me coming from an 05 Jeep TJ, I love everything about this Pajero, Montero whatevero! Comfy on the rockies like your on hoola hoops. You have to know the limits, yeah! or else you'll be swimming up or yelling Geronimoooooo!!
