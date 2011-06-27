Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Montero RS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$496
|$1,139
|$1,466
|Clean
|$445
|$1,021
|$1,319
|Average
|$342
|$785
|$1,023
|Rough
|$238
|$548
|$728
Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Montero LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Montero SR 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Montero 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
