Used 1992 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 174,553 miles
$5,530
- 197,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Montero searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating41 Review
Report abuse
Callan Campbell,01/12/2006
I've had my 1992 Mitsubishi Montero for 3 years now. It's worked out very well for our family as a dog hauler, people mover, furniture mover, etc. I've spent much less in repairs and maintanence on it than I did with our 1994 Land Rover Range Rover, but we expected that. I had the infamous smoking exhaust/worn valve stem seals occur during my second year of ownership, but simply replacing all of them with new seals cured that completely. I'd buy the truck again if I had too, so that probably is the best review I could give.