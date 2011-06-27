Estimated values
1992 Mitsubishi Montero RS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$496
|$1,137
|$1,464
|Clean
|$444
|$1,019
|$1,317
|Average
|$341
|$783
|$1,022
|Rough
|$238
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1992 Mitsubishi Montero 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$496
|$1,137
|$1,464
|Clean
|$444
|$1,019
|$1,317
|Average
|$341
|$783
|$1,022
|Rough
|$238
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1992 Mitsubishi Montero SR 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$496
|$1,137
|$1,464
|Clean
|$444
|$1,019
|$1,317
|Average
|$341
|$783
|$1,022
|Rough
|$238
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1992 Mitsubishi Montero LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$496
|$1,137
|$1,464
|Clean
|$444
|$1,019
|$1,317
|Average
|$341
|$783
|$1,022
|Rough
|$238
|$547
|$726