Estimated values
1991 Mitsubishi Montero LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,136
|$1,462
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,315
|Average
|$341
|$782
|$1,020
|Rough
|$238
|$547
|$725
