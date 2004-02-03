Used 1991 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me

after owning many 4x4's, this 91 monty is my favorite of all of them. it's unpretentious, get-down-to- business approach and style are the best. it's everything the newer "gen- x" SUV's (like the Xterra, etc) wanna be. amazingly reliable. 4x4 system is unstoppable. this winter i have pulled an explorer & two blazers out of the snow, and last summer my LAND ROVER GOT STUCK IN THE MUD & the monty pulled it out! the air ride drivers seat is great on my back, and the cargo and cabin area make anything do- able and haulable. manual transmission makes it fun and less sluggish. up to 33" tires can fit without modifications!

Read more