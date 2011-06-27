  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,344$2,019$2,382
Clean$1,198$1,804$2,131
Average$905$1,374$1,627
Rough$612$945$1,124
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,696$2,615$3,109
Clean$1,512$2,336$2,781
Average$1,142$1,780$2,124
Rough$773$1,223$1,467
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,139$1,717$2,029
Clean$1,015$1,534$1,815
Average$767$1,168$1,386
Rough$519$803$957
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,282$1,828$2,123
Clean$1,142$1,633$1,899
Average$863$1,244$1,450
Rough$584$855$1,002
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,264$1,936$2,298
Clean$1,126$1,730$2,056
Average$851$1,318$1,570
Rough$576$906$1,084
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer LS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,344$2,019$2,382
Clean$1,198$1,804$2,131
Average$905$1,374$1,627
Rough$612$945$1,124
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,532$2,308$2,727
Clean$1,365$2,063$2,438
Average$1,032$1,571$1,862
Rough$698$1,080$1,286
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,015 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,534 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Lancer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,015 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,534 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,015 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,534 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer ranges from $519 to $2,029, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.