Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,344
|$2,019
|$2,382
|Clean
|$1,198
|$1,804
|$2,131
|Average
|$905
|$1,374
|$1,627
|Rough
|$612
|$945
|$1,124
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,696
|$2,615
|$3,109
|Clean
|$1,512
|$2,336
|$2,781
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,780
|$2,124
|Rough
|$773
|$1,223
|$1,467
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,139
|$1,717
|$2,029
|Clean
|$1,015
|$1,534
|$1,815
|Average
|$767
|$1,168
|$1,386
|Rough
|$519
|$803
|$957
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,282
|$1,828
|$2,123
|Clean
|$1,142
|$1,633
|$1,899
|Average
|$863
|$1,244
|$1,450
|Rough
|$584
|$855
|$1,002
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,264
|$1,936
|$2,298
|Clean
|$1,126
|$1,730
|$2,056
|Average
|$851
|$1,318
|$1,570
|Rough
|$576
|$906
|$1,084
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer LS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,344
|$2,019
|$2,382
|Clean
|$1,198
|$1,804
|$2,131
|Average
|$905
|$1,374
|$1,627
|Rough
|$612
|$945
|$1,124
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,532
|$2,308
|$2,727
|Clean
|$1,365
|$2,063
|$2,438
|Average
|$1,032
|$1,571
|$1,862
|Rough
|$698
|$1,080
|$1,286