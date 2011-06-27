Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(81%)4(19%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
21 reviews
Not So Fast Yet Furious

Drek Digital, 10/15/2015
GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

"I bought this car 2yrs ago at 138,000 miles on it and the car already had a few mods. It had an AEM Cold Air Intake, Headers, & Performance Exhaust. It also had an ECU tune and that's important because with the "sportstronic" gearbox which has the manual mode, I am able to red line it without the car shifting for me before redline. 1st and 2nd gear pulls are definitely the strongest while 3rd and 4th gear pulls are typically weak. My 0-60 time is anywhere between 7.0 - 6.8 seconds which is pretty good for the price I paid for this car. You cannot find a turbo or supercharger for this car easily but if you are satisfied with bolt-ons you can expect to get a few gains outta this 3.0L. The most reliable car I ever had as I've only had to change the fuel pump since I got it. However be careful for engines that have the dreadful "lifter ticks" as it can get louder over time and become an expensive fix."

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Bad Paint Job

Chinpaint, 07/17/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Overall the car is a good car. It looks good and handles good. I have had no problems with either the engine or drive train. My three negatives, one because of space available between the seat, roof and steering wheel it can be a little difficult for driver to enter. Second engineering design has turn signal blocked by steering wheel.(move light or change steering wheel design). Last this summer two bad paint spots appeared. One between sun roof and back window, the second between trunk and rear window.

Great car great buy!

zmass7ss, 03/21/2014
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is an amazing car the 5-speed manual is the way to go! It has great power, its very easy to drive, its okay on gas, and its a blast to drive! I would recommend this car to anybody! I love driving now, it hugs the road like no other car I have drove and its just a great car in general!

2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS

jim o, 05/25/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Okay - it's only been 2 months but I also own a 2003 Maxima (Which I love) and this car rides BETTER and is more fun to drive! Not as quick but oh so close...Both cars have Goodyear Eagles. Unlike on the Maxima, they are very sticky on GTS- even in the rain. This is a tight car. It gets lots of compliments! Will post review after one year and winter in New York City. I Love this car so far. I intentionally purchased a 2005 model, the 2006 model looks too wierd for me.

CAN'T BELIEVE IT!!!

jim O, 02/13/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I leased in 2005 and bought in 2008! I have had NO PROBLEMS with my 2005 MITSI!!!!!!!NADA!! ZERO!!! Go figure! PLUS My wife would KILL ME if I traded her for a 350 Z..I'm sold!

