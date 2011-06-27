Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,437
|$2,124
|$2,509
|Clean
|$1,277
|$1,891
|$2,232
|Average
|$957
|$1,426
|$1,679
|Rough
|$637
|$961
|$1,126
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,048
|$2,367
|Clean
|$1,321
|$1,824
|$2,106
|Average
|$990
|$1,375
|$1,584
|Rough
|$659
|$926
|$1,062
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,796
|$2,601
|$3,052
|Clean
|$1,596
|$2,316
|$2,716
|Average
|$1,196
|$1,746
|$2,043
|Rough
|$796
|$1,177
|$1,369
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,561
|$2,147
|$2,477
|Clean
|$1,387
|$1,912
|$2,204
|Average
|$1,040
|$1,441
|$1,658
|Rough
|$692
|$971
|$1,112
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,541
|$2,229
|$2,615
|Clean
|$1,369
|$1,985
|$2,327
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,497
|$1,750
|Rough
|$683
|$1,008
|$1,173
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,737
|$2,334
|$2,672
|Clean
|$1,543
|$2,078
|$2,378
|Average
|$1,156
|$1,567
|$1,788
|Rough
|$770
|$1,056
|$1,199