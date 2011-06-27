  1. Home
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,437$2,124$2,509
Clean$1,277$1,891$2,232
Average$957$1,426$1,679
Rough$637$961$1,126
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,486$2,048$2,367
Clean$1,321$1,824$2,106
Average$990$1,375$1,584
Rough$659$926$1,062
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,796$2,601$3,052
Clean$1,596$2,316$2,716
Average$1,196$1,746$2,043
Rough$796$1,177$1,369
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,561$2,147$2,477
Clean$1,387$1,912$2,204
Average$1,040$1,441$1,658
Rough$692$971$1,112
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,541$2,229$2,615
Clean$1,369$1,985$2,327
Average$1,026$1,497$1,750
Rough$683$1,008$1,173
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,737$2,334$2,672
Clean$1,543$2,078$2,378
Average$1,156$1,567$1,788
Rough$770$1,056$1,199
Sell my 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Eclipse near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,387 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,912 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse ranges from $692 to $2,477, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.