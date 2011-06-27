Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$1,680
|$1,907
|Clean
|$1,125
|$1,490
|$1,691
|Average
|$831
|$1,109
|$1,260
|Rough
|$537
|$728
|$828
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-T Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,569
|$2,045
|$2,310
|Clean
|$1,387
|$1,813
|$2,049
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,350
|$1,526
|Rough
|$662
|$886
|$1,003