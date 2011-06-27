Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Consumer Reviews
Worth every penny
The moment I drove this car I bought it. It has stunning looks and handling, awesome exhaust note and the head turning appeal. Yes my top leaks but a small price to pay for such a exciting car. I have 93,000 on it and all original parts, I have never had a more reliable car. I drive this car every day and it never gets old I recommend this car to anyone who wants a sexy sport convertible that gets great gas mileage.
turbo lover
i love these cars, they are really fast and are really easy to modify. Also they are very cheap to modify as well.
Fun to drive but it leaks!
This was a great car and it was a lot of fun to drive with the top down. although, I live in Florida and you would think I would have the top down all the time, but I didn't! With the humidity down here, I would need the AC on and with how rain here is so unpredictable, it would leak through the soft top, it was so annoying!
I love it forever
This is really good car. Since I was a kid, I fell in love with it. Now I am going to keep this car. This is a classic race car.
The Best
Great car
