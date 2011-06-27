Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Consumer Reviews

Worth every penny Tim , 04/09/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The moment I drove this car I bought it. It has stunning looks and handling, awesome exhaust note and the head turning appeal. Yes my top leaks but a small price to pay for such a exciting car. I have 93,000 on it and all original parts, I have never had a more reliable car. I drive this car every day and it never gets old I recommend this car to anyone who wants a sexy sport convertible that gets great gas mileage. Report Abuse

turbo lover turbogst , 06/17/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i love these cars, they are really fast and are really easy to modify. Also they are very cheap to modify as well. Report Abuse

Fun to drive but it leaks! BucsFan2008 , 08/05/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This was a great car and it was a lot of fun to drive with the top down. although, I live in Florida and you would think I would have the top down all the time, but I didn't! With the humidity down here, I would need the AC on and with how rain here is so unpredictable, it would leak through the soft top, it was so annoying! Report Abuse

I love it forever Sunny,Liu , 06/18/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is really good car. Since I was a kid, I fell in love with it. Now I am going to keep this car. This is a classic race car. Report Abuse