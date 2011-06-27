Estimated values
1993 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,208
|$1,936
|$2,306
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,709
|$2,042
|Average
|$776
|$1,257
|$1,516
|Rough
|$488
|$804
|$989
Estimated values
1993 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,125
|$1,794
|$2,135
|Clean
|$991
|$1,584
|$1,891
|Average
|$723
|$1,165
|$1,404
|Rough
|$455
|$746
|$916