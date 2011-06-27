Used 1993 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews

Cool Car Dad Cool Car Dad , 05/07/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I needed a reliable, safe, affordable and clean family car. The LS meets all of the criteria. My 4 year old son likes the car and his review was cool car dad. My 7 year old daughter and wife are caught up in the small car preference but I explained the values of the car vs. paying for a small car with a higher price. Many of the repairs that others mentioned as negatives were fixed before I purchased the car. I found the car at an estate sale and looked for such a car for about 3 months. We paid $1,000 for it and its the best money ever spent on a car. The previous owner, an older man, took great care of the car. I also like that I am driving a US brand car. A great value! Report Abuse

A Great Traditional American Car Clifford W , 05/30/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car from an older fellow in Feb. 2010 for the sole purpose of replacing my Oldsmobile Aurora. This Grand Marquis is not as advanced or as modern as the car it replaced but the ride and comfort far surpass anything on the road today. I have driven many cars from Acura to Volvo and can personally say that Ford did a great job on keeping the traditional American sedan alive. It is a shame Ford is discontinuing the Panther platform of cars ( Crown Victoria, Grand Marquis, Town Car) as of 2011 because I am now sold on these excellent cars. The Performance is good for it's almost 3800 pound mass and the powertrain is smooth and responsive. I highly recommend you test drive one today! Report Abuse

Best Darn Car I Ever Owned Steven Rapp , 08/13/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned BMW's , Mercedes and Jags, but the Mercury Marquis is the best car for the money. I've driven this car thru thick and thin, including moving 5 times, a divorce, and this baby has been with me the whole way. She is as comfortable and rides just like new and she now has 185,000 miles. Car looks and rides like new. I salute the engineers and workers at Ford-Canada for producing a wonderful product for a working stiff like me. Report Abuse

a car for all seasons Jack McGowan , 07/11/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Have driventhis car all over the country and it has never failed me.I have a 97 Marquis and this car rides better than the 97.With 148k on it the engine is so quiet you forget it is running. Report Abuse