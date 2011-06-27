Used 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews
Nice Old School Yacht
I have always love big cars. Great for eating up the miles on the Interstate, while getting about 23mpg. Named the car after the owner, Ms Elenor. She took great care of it. The car is completely stock, and wonderful to drive.
Built Ford Tough
The 1990 Grand Marquis is a strong, reliable car. One thing to look out for in this vehicle is for alternator problems especially the alternator plug; they tend to melt down (but most 88-91 Fords suffer from this problem). I think the 1990 is the better year for the Grand Marquis because of the 5.0 L engine and the great ride to match. This vehicle has the smoothest ride any- one will have the privilege to experience. The LS has a luxurious interior fully packed with top grain leather and all the power toys you need. The 1990 grand marquis is an over all great car.
good
the car is a very good driving car.
The Grand Boat
Bought from my brother in 1996 who bought it new--he is a mechanic who had the police package installed. You have to think that both taxi companies & police departments have been using the Grand Marquis & Crown Victorias for many, many years! What I most enjoyed about this car was the room & comfort--was like sitting on your sofa! My family & I have put approx. 80,000 miles in 6 years on this vehicle--I only had to do the brakes & rotors once; no tranny or engine work besides flush & fill radiator, oil changes every 3,000 miles & studded snows in the winter. I would get another in a heartbeat-only complaint I have is the torque on the vehicle causing a rear wheel car to spin out in snow
the best car
the bestcar
