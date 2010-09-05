Used 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,943
Macintyre Chevrolet Buick - Lock Haven / Pennsylvania
Take a trip to the 90's in this beautiful ONE OWNER 1991 Grand Marquis.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MECM75F4MX673869
Stock: 40959B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 183,551 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Team Hodges Chevrolet - West Branch / Michigan
White 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis GS RWD 4-Speed Automatic 4.6L V8 SMPI 16V **LOCAL TRADE IN**. Call TODAY to make sure this vehicle is still available!! Team Hodges West Branch 'It's worth the drive!!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MELM74W4TX661091
Stock: 6160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 96,088 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
LOW, LOW PRICE! Win a steal on this 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis LS before someone else takes it home.Comfortable but agile, its low maintenance Automatic transmission and its strong Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine have lots of zip for a low price. It comes equipped with these options: LEATHER TWIN COMFORT SEATS, Dual note horn, Tilt steering column, Front seatback map pockets, Battery saver feature, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, Day/night rearview mirror, 130-amp alternator, Inside hood release, Front/rear stabilizer bars.You've done your research, so call our sales team at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to stop by Roland Rich Ford at 915 E 4th Street, Delavan, IL 61734 to take a test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MELM75W2TX621669
Stock: W3502A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013
- 42,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
C3Auto - Plano / Texas
C3Auto.com is pleased to be currently offering this 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with 42,277mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Mercury Grand Marquis. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Mercury Grand Marquis LS. It is incomparable for the price and quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MELM75W4VX692715
Stock: P5350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 124,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
Crestwood Auto Sales - Crestwood / Kentucky
1997 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Carfax one owner Garage kept Great service history. Carfax one owner. Leather seats Split front bench seat 4.6L V8 All power Very low miles. Used car below $5000. Come see us just off I71 in Crestwood Kentucky. We will NOT be UNDERSOLD! Mon thru Fri 9 to 8 Sat 9 to 7 Sun 11 to 5. Call 502 243 3335 After hours 502 664 5089 For more photos and inventory visit our website at www.crestwoodautosalesky.com SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES WITH LESS THAN 200000 miles ask your salesperson for details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MELM75W1VX737013
Stock: 7013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,195
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1998 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4.6 Liter SOHC V8, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Alloy Wheels, Dual Power Leather Seat In Excellent Condition, Stereo, Cruise Control, Power Windows And Door Locks, Dual Air Bags, Tilt Wheel, Runs And Drives Great, Last Of The Full Frame Rear Wheel Drive Cars, Only $2195 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, 925-455-6666, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W0WX671844
Stock: 671844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-27-2018
- 48,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,900
Guess Buick GMC - Carrollton / Ohio
LOOK AT THIS ONE..., Carfax Certified ONE OWNER With Zero Accidents Reported By Carfax!, Fully Detailed including Interior Cleaned, Carpets Scrubbed, Paint Is Polished & Waxed!, Well Equipped with, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cassette, Fully automatic headlights, Panic Alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry System. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W2WX685343
Stock: U22558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-20-2020
- 109,052 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,852
Parks Buick GMC - Greenville / South Carolina
1998 Vibrant White Clearcoat Mercury Grand Marquis Clean CARFAX. CARFAX Clean Vehicle History. Contact us online at www.ParksBuickGMC.com or give us a call at (864) 288-5600 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today. Our prices cannot be beat! Come visit us at 2640 Laurens Rd, Greenville SC!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74WXWX619140
Stock: 013817A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 115,813 miles
$6,995
Smart Honda - Pine Bluff / Arkansas
You can find this 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis LS and many others like it at Smart Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Beautiful color combination with Bali Blue Pearl exterior over BLU interior making this the one to own! This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W3WX623741
Stock: 623741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 92,838 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
iDrive Auto Sales - Walton / Kentucky
Call us for details! We offer traditional financing, guaranteed approvals and Buy Here Pay Here services, thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W3WX678420
Stock: 0326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,320
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
A BARGAIN! Come see this 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine. This Grand Marquis features the following options: Rear wheel drive, Front seatback map pockets, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Front/rear floor mats, Speed control, Brake/shift interlock, Day/night rearview mirror, Brake/shift interlock, 130-amp alternator, Dual-note horn. Call out sales team at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to stop by and take this Mercury Grand Marquis GS for a test drive at Roland Rich Ford, 915 E 4th Street, Delavan, IL 61734.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74WXWX632518
Stock: 7168A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013
- 164,652 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - * TOP OF THE LINE ULTIMATE PACKAGE * - RUNS SUPER SMOOTH AND NICE! - GOODYEAR TIRES IN GREAT SHAPE! - AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - LEATHER SEATS (SOME RIPS, SEE PICS) - SUPER AWESOME 4.6L V8 ENGINE - OVERALL IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE FOR THE AGE AND MILES! - MINOR CLEAR COAT PEELING ON RIGHT REAR DOOR - A VERY WELL KEPT COMFORTABLE CRUISER! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$800 DOWN! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE UNDER "FINANCING" - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. *NO* FINANCING AVAIL ON THIS CAR! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W4XX726779
Stock: OT22223P9
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,820 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
Simply Auto Sales - West Palm Beach / Florida
1999 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS GS WITH ONLY 57K ORIGINAL, ACTUAL MILES! CLEAN CARFAX, CLEAN TITLE, 2-OWNERS, FLORIDA CAR. NO DEALER FEES. CASH ONLY FOR THIS CAR. NO DEALER FEES. This Grand Marquis is in great shape and drives very nice. It has very low miles for the year and a very clean cloth interior that's in very nice condition. This car is powered by a 4.6L V8 and a smooth shifting automatic transmission. Options include power windows, power driver's seat, power mirrors, cruise control, tilt steering, AM/FM/Cass stereo, cold AC with new AC Compreesor, and more. Don't miss out on a very nice car. Come in for a test drive today. CALL 561 631-8822
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis GS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W3XX676653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,335 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,875
Mike Castrucci Chevrolet - Milford / Ohio
MECHANIC SPECIAL This vehicle falls below our minimum standard because of it's mileage and/or mechanical condition. It is being offered for sale 'AS - IS' for a low price. It will go to a closed ( dealer only ) auction unless otherwise sold beforehand. Other than a simple test drive, no mechanical inspection has been done to the vehicle. FROM A SHORT DRIVE WE NOTICED: The engine and transmission seemed ok on a short drive. The power windows work, AC works. The ABS light is on. The 'TRAC CNTL' light is on. WE RECOMMEND YOUR OWN MECHANIC'S INSPECTION 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 USED CAR PRE-OWNED GET APPROVED TODAY YEARS EASY FINANCING MODEL MAKE WARRANTIES FIRST TIME BUYER TRADE CARFAX DOWN NEW LIKE NEW SPECIAL FINANCING TAX TIME SALE MILFORD KENTUCKY OHIO BAD CREDIT USED LOT NO CREDIT CINCINNATI SUV POOR CREDIT DOWN INDIANA ALEXANDRIA LATE TRUCK VAN MINIVAN SEDAN COUPE EASY CHEVROLET GMC HONDA BMW TOYOTA HYUNDAI DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP VOLVO GUARANTEED FINANCING LOAN CASH NEED HELP HELP MIKE CASTRUCCI FORD MIKE CASTRUCCI LINCOLN MIKE CASTRUCCI ALEXANDRIA MIKE CASTRUCCI CHEVROLET CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75WXXX720081
Stock: C150240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 139,045 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Lease
$2,799
Sova Auto - Spanaway / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W6XX698211
Stock: 1655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,640 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,494
Randy Wise Chrysler Dodge Jeep - Durand / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W9XX636012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,268 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995$1,136 Below Market
Woodhouse Chevrolet - Missouri Valley / Iowa
Only 204,000 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Mercury Grand Marquis boasts a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wrap around taillamps, Warning lights-inc: low fuel, check engine, fail-safe cooling, emissions system, airbag readiness, seat belts, parking brake, T145/80D16 BSW mini-spare tire.*This Mercury Grand Marquis Comes Equipped with These Options *Stand-alone digital clock, Stainless steel single exhaust system, Speed-sensitive variable assist pwr steering, Speed control, Solar-tinted glass, Single key lock system, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Scissors-type jack, RH visor mirror, Remote fuel door release.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Woodhouse Chevrolet Buick Missouri Valley located at 1951 Highway 30, Missouri Valley, IA 51555 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W11X701024
Stock: K200517A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 61,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,290$1,318 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Spokane - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Leather Seats 4.6L Ohc Sefi Ffv V8 Engine Medium Light Stone; Ls Leather Twin Comfort Seat Trim Silver Birch Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEHM75V49X615569
Stock: 9X615569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
