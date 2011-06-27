Estimated values
1990 Mercury Grand Marquis Colony Park LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$818
|$1,490
|$1,834
|Clean
|$721
|$1,316
|$1,625
|Average
|$526
|$968
|$1,206
|Rough
|$331
|$619
|$787
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$853
|$1,501
|$1,834
|Clean
|$751
|$1,326
|$1,625
|Average
|$548
|$975
|$1,206
|Rough
|$345
|$624
|$787
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Grand Marquis Colony Park GS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$809
|$1,486
|$1,834
|Clean
|$712
|$1,312
|$1,625
|Average
|$520
|$965
|$1,206
|Rough
|$327
|$617
|$787
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$879
|$1,510
|$1,834
|Clean
|$775
|$1,334
|$1,625
|Average
|$565
|$981
|$1,206
|Rough
|$356
|$628
|$787